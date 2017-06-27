Pirates notebook: McCutchen returns to No. 3 in the lineup

Andrew McCutchen's tenure as a bottom-of-the-lineup presence for the Pirates lasted exactly a month.

Thirty-one days after he had played his first game out of the No. 6 spot in the batting order, McCutchen on Monday let manager Clint Hurdle know he would like to move back to his customary No. 3 spot.

Hurdle agreed, and McCutchen is batting third for the Pirates during the opener of a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

“As I've said before whenever I have been asked, we'd move Andrew when Andrew thought it was a good time to move Andrew,” Hurdle said Tuesday afternoon.

“I got a text from Andrew (on Monday) and I picked up the phone and called him and then we had a conversation. I think it was very beneficial and therapeutic for him hitting in the 6-spot for over a month. I think he got watch things develop in front of him. He got to watch other players hit, have success and struggle. He feels confident and convinced he can go back the 3-spot and impact our offense.”

When McCutchen was bumped down in the order May 26, he was hitting .203 — the worst of any player in the majors who had as many at-bats to that point — with a .274 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage.

In the 28 games he spent batting sixth, McCutchen hit .380 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs to raised his season batting average to .268. The Pirates went 13-15 in those games, a slight improvement over the 20-25 they were with McCutchen batting third. Their average runs per game has increased from 3.9 per game in April and May to 5.1 in June.

McCutchen said the move to No. 6 in the order benefited him because it relieved some pressure to produce and also typically gave him an extra inning to feel comfortable in a game and watch the opponent's starting pitcher.

He added, though, that the impetus for his desire to move back to No. 3 was that the most recent placeholder of that spot, Gregory Polanco, is struggling. Polanco is hitless in his past 10 at-bats, was given two of the seven games of last week's road trip off and is hitting .185 in June.

“If Polanco is hitting really well right now, then I'm fine staying in the 6-hole,” McCutchen said. “But I know he's a little uncomfortable right now and still trying to find himself. And I know that's how I felt at some points. So why not move him back into that 6-hole and give him the chance and opportunity to get the feeling he needs to get?”

A five-time All Star and 2013 NL MVP, McCutchen earlier this season passed Barry Bonds for fourth in career home runs for the Pirates. He's seventh in franchise history in career Offensive Wins Above Replacement (45.1).

“Excited for him to be back there,” teammate Josh Harrison said. “What he's done the past month or so, that's Cutch. And right on time, coming back.”

Cervelli with team

Five days after being placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list and eight days after suffering his most recent concussion, catcher Francisco Cervelli was with the team and in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon.

He declined to speak with reporters and headed into the trainer's room for treatment.