Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 3, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 3, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 46-36) won 5-4 over Louisville (Reds). 2B Erich Weiss (.270) was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run. LF Jordan Luplow (.267) also hit a two-run homer. RF Christopher Bostick (.289) currently leads the team in batting average and had two hits. Tyler Eppler (6-3, 4.13) allowed five hits and two runs with four strikeouts over five innings.

Next: Tuesday vs. Columbus (Indians), 6:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 41-39) won 4-1 over Erie (Tigers). Pitcher Austin Coley (2-2, 2.87 ERA) scattered five hits and allowed one run with five strikeouts over seven innings to pick up the win. 1B Edwin Espinal (.287) started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run homer. SS Kevin Newman (.251) had a pair of runs and a triple from the leadoff spot, and 2B Pablo Reyes (.251) added a double and two RBIs.

Next: Tuesday vs. Binghamton (Mets), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 44-34) lost 3-1 to Florida (Braves) in the first game of the doubleheader. SS Cole Tucker (.272) had two of the team's three hits, going 2 for 4 with a double. DH Mitchell Tolman (.264) had the other hit, going 1 for 3 with a double. LF Starling Marte (.000) went 0 for 3. Pitcher Taylor Hearn (4-6, 4.23 ERA) went five innings, giving up two earned runs with seven strikeouts and taking the loss.

In Game 2, Bradenton defeated Florida (Braves) 5-4 in 11 innings. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.263) scored on a throwing error after stealing third base to end the game. DH Jordan George (.280) went 2 for 4 with a double, and SS Cole Tucker (.272) added another double, going 1 for 4. Marte (.167) recorded his first hit, going 1 for 3. Pitcher Sam Street (2-1, 3.53 ERA) recorded the win.

Next: Wednesday at Palm Beach (Cardinals), 6 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 36-42) lost 5-2 to Hickory (Rangers). LF Victor Fernandez (.178) had a stolen base and a run to go with two hits, and CF Garrett Brown (.316) had one hit and one run. Pitcher Luis Escobar (6-4, 4.64) gave up three hits and two runs, one of them earned, over four innings.

Next: Tuesday at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 9-5) won 11-6 over Williamsport (Phillies). The offense was led by CF Sandy Santos (.319) with two hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and 2B Tristan Gray (.375) had two hits, including a triple and three RBIs. 3B Dylan Busby (.167) also had a double, and 1B Jose Barraza had three RBIs and scored three times. RHP Scooter Hightower (1-0, 1.80 ERA) made the start and went four innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs. RHP Yoandy Fernandez (3-0, 1.80) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts in three innings to earn the win in relief.

Next: Tuesday at Mahoning Valley (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 26-18) was idle.

Next: Wednesday at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

