Pirates minor league report: July 6, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 48-38) won 21-1 over Columbus (Indians). Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 1.84 ERA) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two. LF Starling Marte (.200) went 0 for 3 as he continues his rehab assignment. CF Danny Ortiz (.264) finished 4 for 7 with two homers and four RBIs, and C Jacob Stallings (.259) went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs. DH Jordan Luplow (.370) was 3 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and four runs.

Next: Friday at Gwinnett (Braves), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 43-40) won 6-5 over Binghamton (Mets). RF Jerrick Suiter (.315) went 4 for 4 with an RBI. SS Kevin Newman (.258) went 2 for 4 with two doubles. CF Elvis Escobar (.277) went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer. Alex McRae (7-4, 3.95 ERA) went five innings, gave up three runs — two earned — and struck out two in the win.

Next: Friday at Akron (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 45-36) lost 4-3 in 12 innings to Palm Beach (Cardinals). SS Cole Tucker (.281) went 3 for 6 with a double. 3B Mitchell Tolman (.270) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Yunior Montero (4-4, 5.94 ERA) took the loss.

Next: Friday vs. Tampa (Yankees), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 36-44) lost 8-5 to Lexington (Royals). 1B Albert Baur (.303) finished 3 for 5. SS Adrian Valerio (.289) doubled and tripled. James Marvel (3-6, 4.39 ERA) took the loss, allowing five hits and six runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Friday at Rome (Braves), 7 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 11-6) won 5-0 over Mahoning Valley. SS Gift Ngoepe (.286) homered and singled as he continues a rehab assignment. 2B Tristan Gray (.313) also homered. Ike Schlabach (1-2, 2.70 ERA) threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits.

Next: Friday vs. Batavia (Marlins), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 28-19) won 9-6 over Normal. 1B Kane Sweeney (.333) went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. DH Kenny Peoples-Walls (.263) added three hits.

Next: Friday vs. Gateway, 7:05 p.m.