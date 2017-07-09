Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle sees room to improve at All-Star break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHICAGO — A 42-47 record at the All-Star break is a reflection of the Pirates' many imperfections.

“Numbers don't lie,” manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday. “We have room for improvement in some areas.”

The bullpen has been dysfunctional. Aside from Sunday's 10-run outburst against Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester, the offense hasn't produced against left-handed pitching. The defense was spotty in April and May but has been better lately.

Hurdle continues to indicate that management does not plan to make major additions at the trade deadline.

“We have room for improvement,” Hurdle said. “However, we have the men internally here to make that happen.”

The Pirates won't need to make a trade to gain one player after the break. Outfielder Starling Marte will return from his suspension July 18.

“That will only make us better,” Josh Harrison said. “It will be nice to have him back. It's one addition that we don't have to worry about someone else being traded away.”

Hurdle already has had private talks with some players and addressed the entire team about Marte, who was suspended 80 for games after flunking a steroids test.

“There is a big desire (in the clubhouse) for him to return,” Hurdle said. “I think they all have felt what they needed to feel, and now they're looking at it from a professional standpoint about having one of their teammates come back and help us.”

Trade deadline looms

Play resumes Friday, which is 17 days before the non-waiver trade deadline. The Pirates will open a seven-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals and first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

“It will be interesting to see how we do coming out of the (All-Star) break,” reliever Daniel Hudson said. “I think the days off will help us reset and, hopefully, put a good run together so we can keep (the team) intact.”

There is still speculation that Andrew McCutchen, who rediscovered his mojo in June, will be dealt. Other trade candidates include Juan Nicasio, Tony Watson, John Jaso and David Freese.

Harrison, the team's lone All-Star rep, heard rumblings over the winter that he could be moved.

“When you hear things, you're like, ‘Aw, man. What?' ” Harrison said. “And then you take a step back. Everybody gets talked about. When I was a younger guy, I probably would have been (worried). But now that I've been here, I know nothing is set in stone until you get that call. I don't worry about it. I haven't thought about it. I'm just here, playing with my boys.”

Extra effort by Osuna

Of Jose Osuna's 34 hits, 18 have gone for extra bases. He's hit safely in nine of his past 10 starts, going 14 for 47 (.298) in that stretch.

Osuna's surge is due to two adjustments he's made — one to how he's being pitched and the other to his role as a bench player.

“Not playing every day is something new to me,” Osuna said. “I feel different when I get here (to the park). I've been able to come up with a routine, so I feel better. Now, if they call on me late in the game, I feel good.”

For his first few weeks in the majors, Osuna saw lots of breaking balls, especially sliders. Now, he's forcing pitchers to offer more fastballs.

“I don't swing too much anymore at the slider away,” Osuna said. “When I get a fastball in, I feel good with that pitch. I hit the ball good to the opposite field, too.”

Frazier benched

Adam Frazier was not in the starting lineup for the third time in the past five games. He has one hit in 24 at-bats this month — a skid that dropped his batting average 22 points to .255.

“Sometimes, he's getting pitches to hit (and) he's not barreling them up,” Hurdle said. “The other day he had a 3-0 count and chased outside the zone, trying to make something happen, so there's a little of that going on.”

Hurdle isn't alarmed, though.

“It's all part of the evolution of a young player,” Hurdle said. “I anticipate him bouncing back.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.