Josh Bell's home run gives Pirates win over Cardinals

With the trade deadline looming in two weeks and the division rival St. Louis Cardinals in town for a crucial three-game series, there is something fundamentally wrong with the Pirates if they are being outhustled by Sauerkraut Saul.

Lackadaisical baserunning likely cost the Pirates a run and drew the ire of a Friday night crowd that barely filled two-thirds of the seats at PNC Park. Manager Clint Hurdle tried to inject his club with some passion by confronting an umpire for a quick ejection.

"The fans were unhappy for a good reason," Adam Frazier said. "It was a lack of fundamentals by all of us. We can play better."

A couple of youngsters — Adam Frazier and Josh Bell — helped the Pirates rediscover their edge in the ninth inning. Frazier's extra effort set up Bell's decisive, three-run homer in a 5-2 victory against the Cardinals.

Frazier led off against closer Seung Hwan Oh by drilling a grounder past third baseman Jedd Gyorko. Frazier rounded first base hard and legged out a double.

"I was trying to push it," Frazier said.

With one out, Andrew McCutchen was intentionally walked. Bell smacked his first career walkoff hit, a home run into the left-field bleachers. When he made contact, Bell thought it was a no-doubter.

"I thought so, but the ball didn't go as far as I thought it would go," Bell said with a grin. "I hit it pretty good."

Despite the late rally, the Pirates showed they still must sharpen their game to stay in the hunt in the NL Central race.

With the Pirates trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, Gregory Polanco hit a towering fly ball to right field that flew foul by a couple of feet. Polanco mashed the next pitch hard and high to center and paused to admire the ball's flight before starting a slow jog out of the batter's box.

Yet this one also was not a home run. The ball caromed off the outfield wall and rolled away from center fielder Dexter Fowler, but Polanco's lollygagging forced him to settle for a double.

"I hit it and thought, 'I got that one. That's in the bullpen.' But I guess I need to go to the gym more," Polanco said. "If I run 80 percent, I've got a triple, easy. If I run hard, I get a stand-up triple."

Francisco Cervelli's grounder to short would have been enough to score a runner from third. Instead, it merely advanced Polanco from second. When Jordy Mercer drew a four-pitch walk, catcher Yadier Molina made a snap throw to third base.

"We can both kind of see if a guy is putting his head down," Gyorko said. "We're looking at his body language. Once we pick up on something or see something, we make eye contact. From there, if Yadi thinks the situation is right, he throws it."

Polanco, who casually walked to the bag with his back to the plate, was tagged out.

"The third-base coach (Joey Cora), the first-base coach (Kimera Bartee) and Clint told me, 'Molina will do that. Don't turn your back on him again.' Now I know," Polanco said. "I'll learn from that. You have to be heads up and anticipate the play. You have to pay attention to what happens."

Gerrit Cole followed with a grounder to Gyorko. The throw pulled first baseman Matt Carpenter several steps off the bag, but Cole trotted down the line and Carpenter had plenty of time to recover.

The Cardinals' official Twitter account bragged about their catcher's latest "Yadios" that caught an opponent napping. Meanwhile, 24,988 fans bellowed long, loud boos.

"The game humbles you," Hurdle said. "When people in the ballpark boo you, that gets your attention. It was a tough trip around the bases for Greg. We all know about Molina. We've had the conversation ad nauseum: 'You can't turn your back on Molina.' It's unfortunate. It should never happen again to (Polanco) in his career, and then with Cole. We address (the blunders) internally, we talk about them internally. The fans need to react the way they need to react, and they did."

In the next inning, Polanco tried to atone for his laxness. After getting two quick outs, Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake walked the bases loaded. Polanco lined an RBI single to right that tied the score 2-2.

This game marked the start of a back-to-back home series against the Cardinals and NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Next week, the Pirates begin a road trip to Denver, San Francisco and San Diego that will culminate July 31 with the nonwaiver trade deadline.

It's unlikely in any event the Pirates will be buyers. But, if the team sinks in the standings, the front office could decide to sell off players such as McCutchen, Juan Nicasio, David Freese or Josh Harrison.

"The cards are in our hands," Harrison said. "A lot of us who have been here a while know what the next couple of weeks can lead to. We've got a chance to make some things happen against division opponents. We can't foresee the future; all we can do is go out there and play."

Notes: Jose Osuna took ground balls at third base during early work Friday. Osuna never has played third at any level of pro ball. Hurdle downplayed the suggestion that Osuna could be used as a fill-in at third if Freese or another infielder is moved by the July 31 trade deadline. "We're maybe thinking down the road, winter ball," Hurdle said. "He's got a lot on his plate right now. This was just getting him at third base with some direction. We're trying to figure some things out what we can do with him, moving forward. We'll work him out some days to see what flexibility he can provide and go from there." … Hurdle reshuffled the starting rotation, moving Jameson Taillon to Saturday and Chad Kuhl to Monday. Kuhl made an emergency start last Sunday in Chicago after Taillon came down with food poisoning. "I ordered food to my (hotel) room from an outside place and got sick from it," Taillon said. "It was a long night of doing shuttles between my bed and the toilet." According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Kuhl was the first Pirates pitcher to start on two days' rest since Rick Rhoden on June 21, 1983. …Reliever Josh Lindblom was released from Triple-A Indianapolis. Lindblom plans to join a team in Korea. … Reliever Antonio Bastardo cleared waivers and was released. Bastardo was designated for assignment last week.

