Pirates minor league report: July 11, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 50-39) is on all-star break. The Indians are in first in the West division and fourth in the International League. Despite only playing in 38 games this season for the Indians, LF Eury Perez leads the team and is fourth in Triple-A baseball with 19 stolen bases, only five behind the leader.

Next: Thursday vs. Louisville (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 46-41) is on all-star break. The Curve are in first place in the Western division of the Eastern League. 1B Edwin Espinal leads Double-A baseball in doubles with 24 and is tied for third in RBIs with 59.

Next: Thursday vs. Bowie (Orioles), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 48-36) was idle. Left-handed starting pitcher Taylor Hearn is tied for third in Single-A Advanced baseball with 96 strikeouts in 16 starts and 17 total games played.

Next: Wednesday at Clearwater (Phillies), 10:30 a.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 38-46) was idle. Right-handed starting pitcher Luis Escobar is second in Class-A baseball with 100 strikeouts, only five behind the leader.

Next: Wednesday vs. Augusta (Giants), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 13-8) lost to Hudson Valley (Rays), 7-4. 3B Dylan Busby (.273) went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI in the cleanup spot. And 2B Tristan Gray (.375) added on to his team-leading batting average, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. DH Bligh Madris (.245) also added a double and went 1 for 3. Starting right-handed pitcher Gavin Wallace (0-1, 3.29 ERA) took the loss, going 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up five earned runs with three strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 28-22) is on all-star break. The Wild Things sit in third place of the East division. The Wild Things have three of the top six pitchers in ERA in Independent baseball with Trevor Foss (2.61 ERA) in fourth, Chase Cunningham (2.65 ERA) in fifth and Brian OKeefe (2.70 ERA) in sixth.

Next: Friday vs. Windy City, 7:05 p.m.