Gregory Polanco's 4-hit performance leads Pirates over Brewers

One by one, Gregory Polanco listed the injuries that have bothered him this season.

“Hamstring, shoulder, the ankle, my knee. Everything,” he said, smiling at his misfortune.

But Monday night, it was one body part for every hit he collected in the Pirates' 4-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

He was 4 for 4 (two doubles, two singles, two RBIs, two runs), with all the hits coming off left-handed pitchers.

“But now I feel good, I feel strong,” he said. “I can give 100 percent every night.”

Which is only part of what the Pirates (45-48) need to become relevant in the National League Central race. They have won eight of 11 to move within six games of the first-place Brewers (52-43).

The Pirates likely still need to win at least two of the remaining three games of this series to become legitimate challengers, but there is confidence in the locker room with former All-Star outfielder Starling Marte returning to the starting lineup Tuesday.

“I feel like we're in a good spot,” said starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who struck out a career-high seven in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The Pirates are 5-0 against the Brewers this season when Kuhl starts. He left in a 2-2 tie after throwing 104 pitches, and the bullpen cleaned up, with Daniel Hudson (2-4) getting the victory and Felipe Rivero a four-out save, his seventh.

Polanco, who also threw out catcher Stephen Vogt at home plate in the sixth inning, is hitting .447 in 12 starts this month and .517 — with five doubles — against the Brewers this season. He scored the tying run in the fifth on Jordy Mercer's sacrifice fly and drove in Jose Osuna in the sixth with his second double to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Polanco not only is showing off his power and strength, which manager Clint Hurdle likened somewhat to Dave Parker, Polanco also has showed the mental capacity to move on from mistakes. He recovered nicely from the embarrassing moment Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals when he was picked off third base.

“When it happened, it happened,” he said. “After that, you can't do anything. You have to move forward and pay attention.”

Hurdle said he has encouraged Polanco while challenging him.

“He had a very humbling game a couple days ago, actually, while he was playing his best ball of the year.“You find the opportunity where you make sure he is aware that you really believe in him. However, they also have to respect the game, and you have to play the game hard.”

The Pirates were in no position to offer charity to the Brewers, but that's what happened early in the game.

The Brewers scored their first run in the second inning after a wild pitch by Kuhl moved Travis Shaw to second base, and he scored on Orlando Arcia's single.

The second run might have been prevented, but first baseman Josh Bell's throw home in an attempt to nail Shaw in the third inning was high. No error was charged, but the Pirates were left to wonder if an accurate throw would have cut off the run.In the middle of those errant throws, Osuna was picked off first base by Brewers starter Brent Suter to end the second inning.

It was a rough outing for Kuhl, who walked three and hit a batter before striking out Jonathan Villar to end the Brewers' bases-loaded threat in the fourth. Kuhl also was thrown out at home plate in the fifth, knocking Vogt from the game with strains of his knee and neck.

