Pirates

'Dream outfield' contributes to Pirates' comeback victory over Brewers
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

When Andrew McCutchen sprinted out of the Pirates dugout to center field Tuesday, he was flanked by Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco. Finally, the reunited "dream outfield" was back to normal.

Or was it? After all, it's more common for this group to be split up than it is for them to play together.

Because of injuries, occasional days off and, most recently, Marte's 80-game suspension for flunking a steroids test, the three outfielders have been in the lineup together just 44 percent of the time they've been with the Pirates.

On Tuesday, though, all three started and played a part in the Pirates' 4-3 comeback victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his first game back from his suspension, Marte singled, walked, scored a run and made a fine sliding catch. McCutchen walked and scored the winning run. Polanco went hitless but contributed a pretty running catch.

"It was nice," said second baseman Josh Harrison, who hit a game-tying, two-run homer. "Having all of three of them out there brings another element to our team. It makes us faster and puts more pressure on (the opposing pitcher)."

Marte, McCutchen and Polanco each has a unique combination of power, speed and defensive skills. Put the three of them together, and they can be formidable.

"We're called (the dream outfield) because we play with everything we have," Marte said. "We're not afraid to charge that ball and make that play. It feels great to be back out there with those guys."

Since Polanco's debut June 14, 2014, however, the trio has been in the starting lineup together for 228 of a possible 517 games. The Pirates' record in those games is 128-100.

"We've had trouble getting these three guys connected all at the same time for an extended period of time," manager Clint Hurdle said. "That's what I'm looking forward to the most. If we can keep them on the field and keep them healthy for the last 70 games, it could be very fun to watch."

Despite a lot of traffic on the bases, Pirates starter Ivan Nova allowed only three runs over six innings. The right-hander allowed 10 hits, walked one and struck out six.

Nova gave up three runs in the third. It could have been much worse, considering the Brewers got six hits in a row and made just one "conventional" out in the inning.

Domingo Santana led off with a single. When Eric Thames hit a grounder to the right side, the ball struck Santana's foot and caromed into right field. Santana was out, and Thames was credited with a single.

Ryan Braun singled. Braun is an old nemsis of the Pirates, against whom he has a career .301 batting average. That, combined with Braun's 65-game suspension in 2013 for using steroids, always makes him a target of boos at PNC Park.

Travis Shaw crushed a 427-foot home run to center field. Shaw went into the game ranked eighth in the National League in extra-base hits and RBIs.

Hernan Perez lined a single to left but was caught trying to steal second. Manny Pina singled and went to second on a wild pitch.

Keon Broxton's groundout ended the inning.

Right-hander Junior Guerra held the Pirates hitless until the fourth, when Marte stroked a leadoff single to center.

"(Guerra) was really sharp early," Hurdle said. "Then he left a couple balls up that we could hit."

In the sixth, the Pirates batted around and took a one-run lead.

Francisco Cervelli broke up Guerra's shutout bid with a solo homer. Cervelli, like Braun, was suspended by MLB in 2013 for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

With two outs, Marte drew a four-pitch walk. Harrison drove a 95 mph four-seamer into the seats above the Clemente Wall to tie it at 3.

"I knew it (was out), but I didn't," Harrison said with a laugh. "It had been a while since I hit one like that. I've been fouling those off. It felt good to put a good swing on it and not miss it."

With two outs, Oliver Drake replaced Guerra. McCutchen walked and came around to score on back-to-back singles by Josh Bell and David Freese.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

