Pirates notebook: Polanco deals with bumps, bruises

Gregory Polanco has endured injuries to his ankle, groin, hamstring shoulder and knee this season. Asked to describe Polanco's status, head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk deadpanned, “Playable.”

Polanco's ample collection of bruises hasn't slowed him at the plate, though. Through Tuesday, Polanco had hit safely in 12 of 13 starts this month, going 21 for 50 (.420).

“He's had some aches and pains, more than most on this team,” Tomczyk said. “But he's all guns a-blazing right now.”

On Saturday, Polanco crashed into the low fence in foul territory in right field. It has been a dangerous area for Polanco, who May 29 was carted off the field after injuring his ankle there.

“I don't know why it happens a lot to me here,” Polanco said. “Maybe (batters) hit it to the wall more here than anywhere else. The wall is really close to the (foul) line, and it's really low.”

The warning track area is big enough, Polanco said, but the wall's height — or, rather, lack of height — is a problem.

“It's too low,” he said. “I'm trying to watch the ball, and I can't see (the wall). If it was a little higher, I could see it and have an idea where it is.”

Polanco's in a no-win situation. The Clemente Wall at his back is taller than most outfield walls and the fence in foul ground to too short.

“The one behind me is too big, the other one is too short,” Polanco said with a grin. “I'll just keep playing and try to do my best.”

When he was injured in May, Polanco was upright as he collided with the wall. On Saturday, he slid before hitting it and was able to pop up with just a scratch and a minor bruise.

“As soon as I hit the (track), I slide,” Polanco said. “It will be worse if I hit it standing up.”

Injury update

Tomczyk said Chad Kuhl and Josh Bell are fine after being knocked around recently in on-field collisions.

Triple-A Indianapolis outfielder Austin Meadows (hamstring) is rehabbing at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., and his only remaining limitation is full-out sprinting.

“He's in the final stages of preparation for games,” Tomczyk said.

High-A Bradenton left-hander Taylor Hearn likely is done for the rest of the season due to a strained right oblique. Bradenton ends its season Sept. 3.

“To rush a young arm like that back is probably not advantageous for him or for us,” Tomczyk said. “But we'll take it day by day and see what we can squeeze out of him at the end of the season.”

Over 18 outings (17 starts), Hearn is 4-6 with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He leads the Florida State League with 106 strikeouts.

Pitcher Clay Holmes left a recent start with what Tomczk said was “shoulder tightness, shoulder fatigue,” but the right-hander remains scheduled to make his next start Friday.

Schugel trending up

In the seventh inning Tuesday, manager Clint Hurdle sent out reliever A.J. Schugel to protect a one-run lead. The right-hander zipped through a scoreless inning on 14 pitches, including 12 strikes.

It was Schuglel's second straight scoreless outing. On Saturday, he retired all six St. Louis Cardinals batters he faced. On July 9, he wound up the winning pitcher against the Chicago Cubs when he tossed three innings after Kuhl's emergency start.

“We've watched his stuff trend up,” Hurdle said. “(Tuesday's) effort is the best we've seen. He's got a good changeup. The fastball is real. The velocity is firm and solid.”

Schugel scuffled a bit earlier this season with the Pirates, then went to Indy and went 3-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 26 outings.

“I think I kind of got back to a good spot,” Schugel said. “The changeup has always been there. It's just a matter of having confidence in it and in the sequencing.”