Pirates

Pirates sweep Brewers to reach .500 for 1st time since April
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Chris Stewart scores during the fifth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier tags out the Brewers' Jonathan Villar on a caught stealing during the seventh inning Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his solo home run during the fourth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the second inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by the Pirates' Gregory Polanco during the fourth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier steals second base past the Brewers' Orlando Arcia during the second inning Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the fourth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Chris Stewart drives in a run with a single during the second inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.



The Pirates' climb into relevancy and serious contention in the National League Central Division has been a long one.

But manager Clint Hurdle said Thursday the real journey is just beginning after the Pirates (48-48), who reached .500 for the first time since April 16 (6-6) with a 4-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers in front of an announced crowd of 33,493 at PNC Park.

The victory completed a four-game sweep of the series and moved the Pirates to within three games of the first-place Brewers. Last Saturday, they trailed the Brewers by eight before putting together the current five-game winning streak, the longest of the season.

They have won 11 of 13 since being swept three games by the San Francisco Giants on July 1-3.

With 66 games left in the season, Hurdle wants to make sure his players know there is plenty of heavy lifting left. Four teams — the Pirates, Brewers, defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs (1 back) and St. Louis Cardinals (4 12 back) — are battling for the division lead.

“There'll be no catching our breath (and saying), ‘We've made it.' We haven't made it,” Hurdle said before the game.At the same time, reaching .500 is significant.

“Nobody's won a division playing less than .500.” Hurdle said.

The victory followed the script of the previous three games against the Brewers, with the Pirates coming from behind to win.Starter Jameson Taillon (6-3) was dominant through the first three innings, striking out seven of the first 11 batters. He allowed two runs in the fourth, but one run could have been avoided if shortstop Max Moroff, playing for Jordy Mercer, had thrown to first on a weak ground ball instead of trying unsuccessfully for a force out at second base.

Taillon finished with eight strikeouts, two walks and 116 pitches in 5 13 innings.

Another replacement, catcher Chris Stewart, drove in the Pirates' first run with a single — his first of three — in the second inning.

Gregory Polanco's ninth home run tied the score 2-2 in the fourth, and RBI singles by Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen in the fifth accounted for the other two runs.

Hurdle insisted his players' confidence has remained high, even through some shoddy play earlier this season.

“They don't need numbers on a record to enhance their self-esteem,” he said. “That is overblown in sport. My mindset says your confidence is yours (no matter the circumstance). You own it.

“Your record is your record. That doesn't mean that's who you are. That's who you are right now.”

The Pirates left after the game for a three-city, nine-game road trip to play the Colorado Rockies, Giants and San Diego Padres.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

