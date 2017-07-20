Pirates notebook: A day after walk-off hit, Max Moroff earns start in series finale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The celebratory phone calls with mom and everybody else in his family were welcomed by Max Moroff, but it was the conversation with Pirates manager Clint Hurdle that carried the most significance.

Hurdle, who had written Thursday's lineup hours before the start of Wednesday's game, told Moroff he was starting at shortstop in the last of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moroff got the news before he went home, minutes after his 10th-inning single beat the Brewers.

The idea was for Moroff to go home, get some sleep and prepare in advance of Thursday's 12:35 p.m. start, but that wasn't possible. It's a managing technique Hurdle said he picked up while playing for Whitey Herzog in Kansas City and St. Louis.

“Whitey was awesome that way,” said Hurdle, who added he never makes up the lineup the day of the game.

Likewise, Moroff appreciated the heads-up, but it didn't do him much good.

“I tried (to sleep), but it didn't go too well,” he said. “My phone was blowing up, and I was thinking about what happened.”

They had his back

It has been an interesting week for Moroff, who was tied for the International League home run lead (13) when he was called up to the Pirates on June 2, but was batting .132 before Thursday. He homered Sunday and delivered an RBI single Monday before his game-winner Wednesday.

Moroff, who said his most recent game-ending RBI was with the West Virginia Power in 2013, said it was a bit difficult coping with his struggles at the plate.

“But my teammates and my coaches had my back and were keeping me positive,” he said. “They said to me … ‘Keep it up, you're good, it will come.' ”

Hurdle had no explanation for Moroff's sudden production, other than just giving him a chance to succeed.

“There was a drought for a long time,” Hurdle said. “You keep giving guys at-bats, it's going to help him. You keep finding ways to get him involved in the game, I believe that helps.”

Doing it his way

Hurdle's starting lineup for the day game after a 10-inning night game did not include catcher Francisco Cervelli, third baseman David Freese or shortstop Jordy Mercer.

Cervelli was given a day of rest, even though he had a hit in each of his previous five at-bats and was hitting .414 in the most recent eight games against the Brewers.

But if Cervelli had started Thursday, it would have been his ninth consecutive game. His replacement, Chris Stewart, delivered an RBI single in the second inning.

“Reaction to production, I think, is one of the traps that can happen in this game,” Hurdle said.

He said he pays no attention to people critical of his lineup.

“I believe, sometimes, I'll have more information than you do,” he said. “There are things that happen in here you have no idea about, how you take care of guys.”

Helping himself out

Tony Watson, who can become a free agent after the season, has recovered nicely after losing his closer's role. He recorded his first victory since May 29 on Thursday and had allowed only one run in 12 2⁄ 3 innings in that span.

Meanwhile, his name is occasionally mentioned in trade rumors.

“He knows if you have a good month out of the bullpen, everything is forgotten,” Hurdle said.

“I'm sure there's a lot of interest in him,” Hurdle added, not mentioning trades or free agency. “He's been a pro about knowing what he can control.

“If he stays focused on being the best pitcher he can be, things are going to work to his advantage in the long run. They already have.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.