Pirates minor league report: July 13, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 51-39) beat Louisville (Reds), 10-0. CF Starling Marte had one hit in four at-bats. Drew Hutchison (5-4) got the win by throwing five innings, striking out three and allowing three hits. Brett McKinney went two innings and struck out one. 1B Joey Terdoslavich went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Right-handed SP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 1.84 ERA) will get the start for the Indians in Thursday's game.

Next: Thursday vs. Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 46-42) fell 4-3 to Bowie (Orioles) despite outhitting Bowie, 12 to 6. C Jin-De Jhang (.202) had a strong game, going 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI. CF Elvis Escobar (.273), 1B Edwin Espinal (.289) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.300) had two hits each. Relief pitcher Casey Sadler (1-1, 4.15 ERA) took the loss, going two innings and giving up one earned run in the top of the eighth inning — the winning run for Bowie.

Next: Thursday vs. Bowie (Orioles), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 49-37) came out swinging, defeating Clearwater (Phillies), 8-1. 2B Alfredo Reyes (.231) went 2 for 3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs. 1B Jordan George went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. SS Cole Tucker (.290) extended his hitting streak to double digits, reaching 10 games. Relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (1-0, 1.64 ERA) got the win after starter Taylor Hearn (4-6, 4.12 ERA) went 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up no runs and recording 10 strikeouts.

Next: Thursday at Clearwater (Phillies), 6:15 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 38-48) lost 6-4 against Augusta (Giants). Oddy Nunez (3-6) took the loss, going 5 2⁄ 3 innings, walking two, striking out four and allowing four earned runs on nine hits. 1B Albert Baur went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. SS Adrian Valerio had a triple. Right-handed SP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 2.76 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power on Thursday.

Next: Thursday vs. Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 14-9) lost to Hudson Valley (Rays), 2-1. LF Lucas Tancas (.238) had a solid game, getting two of the team's six hits and the lone RBI in the game while going 2 for 4. Pitcher Beau Sulser (0-1, 5.00 ERA) got the loss, giving up one earned run ing two innings after relieving starting pitcher Sergio Cubilete (2.91 ERA).

Next: Thursday vs. Staten Island (Yankees), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 28-22) is on All-star break. The Wild Things sit in third place of the East division. Wild Things left fielder Bralin Jackson was named the Frontier League All-Star game MVP, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while leading the East to a 4-1 win.

Next: Friday vs. Windy City, 7:05 p.m.