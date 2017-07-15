Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 15, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 52-40): Lost to Louisville (Reds), 2-0. LF Sterling Marte (.290) had one of the Indians' two hits. RHP Clay Holmes (7-4, 3.58 ERA) went 6 innings, striking out three and giving up three hits.

Next: Sunday vs. Louisville, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 47-43): Defeated Bowie (Orioles), 7-6 in 13 innings. 2B Pablo Reyes (.268) hit two home runs (6), including a walk-off solo shot in the 13th, and drove in three runs. 1B Edwin Espinal (.292) had three hits, including a home run (12) and drove in two runs. RHP Luis Heredia (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. RHP Alex McRae (7-4) started and gave up two earned runs in eight innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Bowie, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 50-38): Lost to Dunedin (Blue Jays), 8-4. DH Jordan George (.291) went 2 for 4, including a home run (7) with two RBIs and two runs. RHP Mitch Keller (4-3, 3.70 ERA) went 3 13 innings with one strikeout and five walks.

Next: Sunday at Dunedin (Blue Jays), 5 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 39-49): Lost to Greensboro (Marlins), 5-3. 3B Hunter Owen (.287) doubled and scored twice. RHP Mike Wallace (2-4, 3.23) went five innings innings with four strikouts, four walks and six hits.

Next: Sunday vs. Greensboro (Marlins), 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 15-10): Lost to Staten Island (Yankees), 5-3, in 10 innings. CF Jared Olivia (.217) had a hit and scored a run. RHP Stephan Meyer started and went six innings with eight strikeouts and two walks, giving up three hits.

Next: Sunday vs. Staten Island, 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 28-24): Lost to Windy City, 5-4. DH Rashad Brown (.288) had three hits and scored a run. OF Bralin Jackson (.269) homered. RHP Trevor Foss (7-3, 2.73) started and went 6 13 innings, allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Next: Sunday vs. Windy City, 5:05 p.m.

