Pirates minor league report: July 16, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 52-41) lost 6-5 to Louisville (Reds). LF Starling Marte (.333), in his final rehab game, went 3 for 5 with a double. RF Jordan Luplow (.316) finished 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and 1B Joey Terdoslavich (.266) also doubled and had an RBI. Edgar Santana (1-2, 2.13 ERA) blew his first save of the season, allowing three hits, a walk and two runs in the ninth.

Next: Monday at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 47-44) lost 9-1 to Bowie (Orioles). SS Kevin Newman (.257) finished 1 for 4 and scored the Curve's only run after LF Logan Hill's sacrifice fly. SP Tanner Anderson (7-8, 4.01 ERA) lasted 6 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs. He struck out eight.

Next: Monday vs. Harrisburg, 7:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 50-39) lost 4-3 to Dunedin (Blue Jays). 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.273) went 3 for 5 with a double and his first homer. LF Ty Moore (.231) also homered — his third — and DH Will Craig (.286) went 2 for 5 with his 45th RBI.

Next: Monday at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 39-50) lost 7-3 to Greensboro (Marlins). 3B Hunter Owen (.288) went 1 for 3 with a homer. DH Carlos Munoz (.276) finished 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and run. SS Adrian Valerio (.283) added three hits. SP James Marvel (4-7, 4.17 ERA) lasted five innings, allowing three earned runs and four hits.

Next: Monday vs. Greensboro, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 15-11) lost 7-2 to Staten Island (Yankees). C Raul Hernandez (.750) finished 3 for 4, including a double. 2B Raul Siri (.262) went 1 for 4 with a double and a run.

Next: Monday at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 29-24) beat Windy City, 7-3. LF Brailin Jackson (.278) hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs. 3B Mike Hill and 1B Kane Sweeney also homered. SP Chase Cunningham (7-1, 2.63 ERA) went 7 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs.

Next: Tuesday at South Illinois, 7:05 p.m.