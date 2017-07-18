Pirates minor league report: Monday, July 17, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 53-41) won 5-2 over Durham (Rays). LF Jordan Luplow (.333), 1B Joey Terdoslavich (.270) and DH Eric Wood (.252) hit solo home runs, with Luplow and Terdoslavich adding singles. CF Eury Perez (.336) went 2 for 5 with two doubles and two steals. LHP Steven Brault (8-4, 2.06 ERA) went six innings, giving up two earned runs with seven strikeouts for the win. RHP Johnny Barbato (3.66 ERA) earned his fourth save.

Next: Tuesday at Durham (Rays), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 48-44) won 6-1 over Harrisburg (Nationals). RF Jerrick Suitor (.320) added to his team-leading average by going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. 2B Pablo Reyes (.269) hit his seventh homer of the season. SS Kevin Newman (.260), CF Elvis Escobar (.268) and C Jin-De Jhang (.211) had two hits apiece. LHP Cody Dickson (1-2, 7.47 ERA) earned his first win of the season, going five innings and giving up two hits and one unearned run with seven strikeouts.

Next: Tuesday vs. Harrisburg (Nationals), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 51-39) won 7-5 over Dunedin (Blue Jays). SS Cole Tucker (.289) extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2 for 5 with a double, RBI, steal and three runs. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.276) went 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI and two runs. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.274) went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. RHP Jess Amedee (4-5, 4.24 ERA) got the win in relief, striking out two in a scoreless inning. RHP Seth McGarry (1.23 ERA) earned his 11th save despite loading the bases with no outs before inducing a double play and ending the game with a strikeout.

Next: Tuesday vs. Fort Myers (Twins), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 40-50) won 4-0 over Greensboro (Marlins). Power pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, five from starter Luis Escobar (7-5, 4.19 ERA), who went 5 1⁄ 3 innings. LF Hunter Owen (.291) hit his 11th home run of the season.

Next: Wednesday at Kannapolis (White Sox), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 16-11) won 4-2 over Auburn (Nationals). SP Ike Schlabach (2-2, 1.97 ERA) went six innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five. CF Jared Oliva (.232) had three hits, including an RBI double. RF Bligh Madris (.224) hit the go-ahead RBI single in the fifth.

Next: Tuesday at Auburn (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 29-24) was idle.

Next: Tuesday at South Illinois, 7:05 p.m.