Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 18, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 53-41) lost 5-1 to Durham (Rays). The Indians were held to four hits. DH Christopher Bostick (.293) went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Indians. C Elias Diaz (.275) also went 1 for 3. Right-hander Drew Hutchinson (5-5 3.70 ERA) went six innings, giving up five earned runs with four strikeouts in the loss.

Next: Wednesday at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 48-45) lost 9-7 to Harrisburg (Nationals). The Curve fell apart in the seventh and eighth innings where the relievers gave up a total of seven runs. The Curve scored all seven of their runs in the third. SS Kevin Newman (.262) went 2 for 5 with a double. CF Elvis Escobar went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. 2B Pablo Reyes (.273) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. 1B Edwin Espinal (.289) hit a two-run homer. RHP Brandon Cumpton (0-2, 9.00 ERA) gave up three of the seven runs in relief and took the loss.

Next: Wednesday vs. Harrisburg, noon

BRADENTON (High-A, 52-39) won 3-1 over Fort Myers (Twins). C Christian Kelley (.260) led the way offensively going 2 for 3 with a double. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.276) and DH Will Craig (.284) each went 1 for 4. 1B Jordan George (.294) went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Right-hander Bret Helton (5-1, 3.50 ERA) got the win, pitching seven innings with six strikeouts. LHP Daniel Zamora (0.70 ERA) closed out the ninth for his eighth save.

Next: Wednesday vs. Fort Myers, 10:30 a.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 40-50) was idle. Left-hander Oddy Nunez (3-6, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Wednesday's series opener.

Next: Wednesday at Kannapolis (White Sox), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 16-11) game at Auburn (Nationals) went into extra innings and did not finish in time for this edition. Right-hander Scooter Hightower (1-0, 2.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Black Bears Wednesday.

Next: Wednesday at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 29-24) game at Southern Illinois did not finish in time for this edition. Left-hander Brian OKeefe (2-4, 3.00 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Wild Things in Wednesday's matchup.

Next: Wednesday at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

