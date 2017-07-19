Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 20, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 11:00 p.m.



INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 53-43) lost 9-4 to Durham (Rays). The Indians trailed 9-1 after five innings. 3B Eric Wood (.252) went 2 for 4 with a double. SS Gift Ngoepe (.203) also added a double, going 1 for 2. RF Danny Ortiz (.255) hit his eight home run of the season, a three-run shot in the sixth. Right-hander Nick Kingham (3-6, 5.16 ERA) continued to struggle, giving up eight earned runs in four innings with five strikeouts.

Next: Thursday at Gwinnett (Braves), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 49-45) won 3-2 in a back-and-forth game against Harrisburg (Nationals). C Tomas Morales (.217) went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. CF Elvis Escobar (.276) hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot. LF Logan Hill (.276) went 2 for 4. RHP Yeudy Garcia (3-5, 5.98 ERA) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win. RHP Tate Scioneaux (1.86 ERA) earned his seventh save with two innings of no-hit ball.

Next: Thursday at Bowie (Orioles), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 52-40) lost 4-3 to Fort Myers (Twins). Leading 2-0, the Marauders allowed two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth, falling to Fort Myers. DH Ty Moore (.242) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.270) also got a double, going 1 for 4. Right-hander Pedro Vasquez (8-4, 2.31 ERA) went five innings, allowing two hits, no runs with seven strikeouts. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (1-2, 4.20 ERA) took the loss, allowing four runs in two innings.

Next: Thursday at Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 40-50) game at Kannapolis (White Sox) did not finish in time for this edition. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (3-4, 3.04 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Thursday's matchup.

Next: Thursday at Kannapolis, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 17-11) game at Auburn (Nationals) did not finish in time for this edition. Right-hander Stephan Meyer (1-1, 4.39 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Black Bears in the series opener against State College on Thursday.

Next: Thursday vs. State College (Cardinals), 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 29-25) game at Southern Illinois did not finish in time for this edition. All-Star right-hander Trevor Foss (7-3, 2.73 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Wild Things in Thursday's game.

Next: Thursday at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

