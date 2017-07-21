Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates minor league report: July 20, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 12:42 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 54-43) won 11-1 over Gwinnett (Braves). Former first-round pick SS Kevin Newman batted second in his Triple-A debut and went 3 for 5 with two runs. LF Jordan Luplow (.345) went 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and 2B Phil Gosselin (.296) also finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-0, 1.49 ERA) struck out 11 and walked five in six innings to earn the win.

Next: Friday at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 49-46) lost 7-6 to Bowie (Orioles) on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.292) went 2 for 4 with a double, and DH Anderson Feliz (.267) doubled. C Jin-De Jhang (.227) went 2 for 4, including a three-run homer, his first of the season. 1B Edwin Espinal (.291) also 2 for 4 with his 14th homer. RHP Luis Heredia (2-3, 3.74 ERA) took the loss.

Next: Friday at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 53-40) won 4-1 against Fort Myers (Twins). SP Mitch Keller (5-3, 3.36 ERA) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, giving up one hit and one unearned run with four strikeouts. 1B Will Craig (.288) went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. SS Stephen Alemais went 2 for 2 with an RBI in his first game in High-A after being called up to replace Cole Tucker, who was promoted to Double-A. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.269) and CF Casey Hughston (.248) doubled. RHP Seth McGarry (1.19 ERA) earned his 12th save.

Next: Friday at Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 42-50) won 6-5 over Kannapolis (White Sox). C Yoel Gonzalez (.333) went 2 for 5 with a homer, and LF Ryan Nagle (.217) went 2 for 4. RHP Pasquale Mazzoccoli (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win in relief, and RHP Julio Eusebio (0.00 ERA) earned his second save.

Next: Friday at Kannapolis, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 18-12) won 8-2 over State College (Cardinals). RF Bligh Madris (.286) went 4 for 4 with two homers and three runs. CF Jared Oliva (.250) finished 3 for 5 with two stolen bases. Yoandy Fernandez (4-0, 2.57 ERA) earned the win in relief, striking out seven in four innings.

Next: Friday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

