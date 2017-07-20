Pirates' Josh Bell, ex-classmate Jordan Spieth share in success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six years ago, they marched together to get their diplomas from Jesuit College Prep in Dallas.

Today, they are on separate paths to success as professional athletes, but former classmates Josh Bell and Jordan Spieth are enjoying a July to remember.

Bell opened the second portion of the Pirates' season with a walk-off home run Friday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. He singled Thursday in a 4-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, helping vault the Pirates to within three games of first place in the National League Central.

Meanwhile, an ocean away in Southport, England, Spieth shot a first-round 65 to share the British Open lead with Matt Kutcher and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at Royal Birkdale.

“I never golfed with him,” Bell said. “We had pretty separate paths.”

But Bell remembers watching on TV as Spieth finished in a tie for 16th at the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship when they were juniors in high school.

“That was a pretty big deal,” Bell said.

A year later, they were Jesuit's co-athletes of the year, both headed to the University of Texas. Bell never made it.

“I ended up signing (with the Pirates), and he ended up going pro after a year,” said Bell, who shares the Pirates' home run lead with Andrew McCutchen (17).

“The rest is history. He made a pretty big name for himself. I'm still trying to catch up.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.