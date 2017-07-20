Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Josh Bell, ex-classmate Jordan Spieth share in success
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell celebrates his walk-off three-run homer against the Cardinals Friday, July 14, 2017, at PNC Park.
Getty Images
Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England.

Updated 1 hour ago

Six years ago, they marched together to get their diplomas from Jesuit College Prep in Dallas.

Today, they are on separate paths to success as professional athletes, but former classmates Josh Bell and Jordan Spieth are enjoying a July to remember.

Bell opened the second portion of the Pirates' season with a walk-off home run Friday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. He singled Thursday in a 4-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, helping vault the Pirates to within three games of first place in the National League Central.

Meanwhile, an ocean away in Southport, England, Spieth shot a first-round 65 to share the British Open lead with Matt Kutcher and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka at Royal Birkdale.

“I never golfed with him,” Bell said. “We had pretty separate paths.”

But Bell remembers watching on TV as Spieth finished in a tie for 16th at the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship when they were juniors in high school.

“That was a pretty big deal,” Bell said.

A year later, they were Jesuit's co-athletes of the year, both headed to the University of Texas. Bell never made it.

“I ended up signing (with the Pirates), and he ended up going pro after a year,” said Bell, who shares the Pirates' home run lead with Andrew McCutchen (17).

“The rest is history. He made a pretty big name for himself. I'm still trying to catch up.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

