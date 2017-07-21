Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Veterans pushed in wheelchairs half-mile to see Pirates

The Associated Press | Friday, July 21, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the fourth inning against the Brewers Thursday, July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 3 hours ago

Some veterans out to see the Pirates made it to the game, although their bus didn't.

Police officers and nursing home staff pushed the veterans in wheelchairs a half-mile after the bus carrying them from the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie became trapped under an overpass in Pittsburgh.

The group was heading to the game Thursday when their bus took a detour.

As the driver drove under the overpass, the roof of the bus tore off and the bus got, stuck tilting on two wheels.

Police and emergency services were able to stabilize the bus and free the veterans. Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

The vets made it to the game and got to see the Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0.

