Pirates roll past Rockies for 6th straight victory

DENVER — According to Isaac Newton's First Law of Motion, an object in motion will stay that way unless it is acted upon by some opposing force. And the Colorado Rockies could not act upon the runaway momentum the Pirates possess.

On Friday, the Pirates jumped all over Rockies rookie starter Jeff Hoffman, hammering line drives across the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. The Pirates collected 18 hits in a 13-5 victory, securing their sixth straight win and their 12th over the last 14 games.

With the Brewers' sixth loss in a row, the Pirates (49-48) moved within two games of first place and over .500 for the first time this season. The Pirates trail the Cubs (49-46) by one game.

Josh Bell went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, blowing things open early with a bases-clearing double in the second. Andrew McCutchen reached base in five of his six at-bats, scoring four times and driving in three. Starling Marte also scored four times.

Gregory Polanco was removed from the game with left-hamstring discomfort after beating out a double-play ball and is listed as day-to-day.

Starter Trevor Williams (4-4) braved the early storm well. He gave up three runs in the first inning, but after that, he set down the Rockies in order each inning, giving up just one hit that was erased on a double play until Nolan Arenado broke up the streak with his 22nd home run of the season. It was Arenado's fourth homer in his last eight at-bats. Williams lasted 6 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up five runs and seven hits.

McCutchen's third single of the game and a groundout from David Freese in the seventh, plus a bases-loaded single from Francisco Cervelli in the ninth, put the icing on the cake for the Pirates.

Jordy Mercer launched a screaming, two-run homer in the sixth — a 444-foot blast that nearly reached the concourse beyond the left-field wall — to put the Pirates ahead 10-3.

Williams received a gift at the plate in the fifth with a popup single that first baseman Ian Desmond mishandled. Marte hit into a fielder's choice and stole second easily, his fourth of the season. Marte scored on McCutchen's second RBI single in as many innings.

A double into the gap by Josh Harrison opened the fourth. He scored on an RBI single to right from McCutchen, who then came in on Bell's single up the middle to make it 7-3.

In the top of the second, Williams helped his cause when he drew a one-out walk on four pitches. Marte was plunked, and McCutchen walked, which set the stage for Bell's biggest swing of the night. He hit a bases-clearing double that put the Pirates up for good, 5-3. Bell is slugging .511 over the last month.

The Rockies could only get to the 25-year-old Williams in the first inning. Colorado took the lead after Williams walked leadoff man Charlie Blackmon, gave up a double to DJ LeMahieu and singles to Arenado, Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez. The put the Rockies ahead 3-2.

The Pirates scores two runs in the first on a flurry of singles from Marte, Bell, David Freese and Gregory Polanco.

