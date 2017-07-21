Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, July 22: Pirates at Rockies
Bill Hartlep | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the fourth inning against the Brewers Monday, July 17, 2017, at PNC Park.

Pirates gameday

at Rockies

8:10 p.m.

Coors Field, Denver

TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP CHAD KUHL (3-6, 4.85) vs. Rockies RHP GERMAN MARQUEZ (7-4, 4.34)

Gamecast: In his last start against the Brewers on Monday, Kuhl struck out a career-high seven and allowed two runs in 5 23 innings. He has a 3.47 ERA in his last nine outings. Kuhl has never pitched at Coors Field. ... Marquez had a career-high nine strikeouts in his last start against the Padres. He defeated the Pirates on June 14 after allowing one run in five innings. ... The Pirates won two of three games against the Rockies in June.

Next up

Sunday, 3:10 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (10-6, 3.27) vs. Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (9-7, 3-67)

Monday, 10:15 p.m.: Pirates TBD vs. Giants RHP Matt Cain (3-8, 5.49)

