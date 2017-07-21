Red-hot Pirates a hit at Coors Field in recent past

The Pirates have won a season-high five consecutive games, eight of their last nine, and 11 of their last 13.

Manager Clint Hurdle attributed much of the streak to an even-keeled attitude that permeates his clubhouse.

“I think it's just part of what we do,” he said. “We don't get out of sorts when things don't go our way. We've shown togetherness from opening day until now. It's what we'll continue to rely on. We're in the hunt, we'll keep hunting.”

Francisco Cervelli has been on a tear at the plate with hits in each of his last five at bats.

“I love the posture in the box now,” Hurdle said. “He's letting the ball travel. His nose is in the fight.”

The Pirates started a three-game series and a nine-game road trip in Colorado where hits can pile up in a hurry.

“We usually have a conversation with our pitching staff every year we come in here,” Hurdle said. “It can be very hitter-friendly. It's a different game here. You just take your ERA, and you put it in your back pocket. You check it a week from now, and you focus on a team win.”

Pirates hitters have felt the positive side of that, winning eight of their last nine at Coors Field by hitting .329 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 69 runs scored over that span. In 11 career games at Coors Field, Starling Marte is hitting .512 (22 for 43) with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

The bullpen has been a revelation since Felipe Rivero took over the closer role. His next save will give Pittsburgh two lefty pitchers (Tony Watson) with at least 10 saves, something that's only been done three other times in MLB history.

“I'm just happy to have a bunch of guys down there more concerned with the name on the front of the jersey than the name on the back of the jersey,” Hurdle said.

