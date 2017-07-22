Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 21, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 12:54 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 54-44) lost 9-3 to Gwinnett (Braves). CF Christopher Bostick went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. 3B Phil Gosselin (.306) finished 3 for 4 with an RBI. RF Danny Ortiz (.255) doubled. RHP Tyler Eppler (6-5, 4.96) took the loss, giving up six runs in three innings of relief.

Next: Saturday at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 49-47) lost 6-5 to Bowie (Orioles) on a walk-off hit. LF Jerrick Suitor (.311) hit a two-run double in the first inning, and RF Michael Suchy (.190) added a two-run homer in the first. 3B Anderson Feliz (.265) doubled, and CF Elvis Escobar (.274) went 2 for 4. RHP Yeudy Garcia (3-6, 6.13 ERA) took the loss in relief.

Next: Saturday at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-40) won 6-4 over Clearwater (Phillies). LF Ty Moore (.277) went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. And in his second game up in High-A, SS Stephen Alemais (.600) went 1 for 3 with a two-out single in a three-run seventh.

Next: Saturday vs. Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 42-51) lost 5-4 to Kannapolis (White Sox). SS Adrian Valerio (.291) went 2 for 4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBIs. LF Ryan Nagle (.260) went 3 for 4, all singles. LHP Jordan Jess (0-3, 2.68 ERA) took the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs in an inning.

Next: Saturday vs. Lexington (Royals), 6:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 19-12) won 4-3 in 12 innings to State College (Cardinals). CF Jared Oliva (.267) went 3 for 6 with a double and two runs scored. C Deon Stafford (.240) hit a two-run homer in the third. Relief pitcher Matt Seelinger (0-0, 0.00) struck out four in two innings.

Next: Saturday vs. State College, 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 32-25) won 7-6 over Evansville. Winning pitcher Trevor Foss (8-3) pitched 6 13 innings. First baseman Kane Sweeney (.313) went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and his 10th home run of the season. CF Rashad Brown (.290) was 3 for 5, and LF Brailin Jackson, RF Hector Roa and SS Mike Hill each had two hits.

Next: Saturday vs. Evansville, 5:35 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.