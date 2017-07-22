Pirates minor league report: July 21, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 54-44) lost 9-3 to Gwinnett (Braves). CF Christopher Bostick went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. 3B Phil Gosselin (.306) finished 3 for 4 with an RBI. RF Danny Ortiz (.255) doubled. RHP Tyler Eppler (6-5, 4.96) took the loss, giving up six runs in three innings of relief.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 49-47) lost 6-5 to Bowie (Orioles) on a walk-off hit. LF Jerrick Suitor (.311) hit a two-run double in the first inning, and RF Michael Suchy (.190) added a two-run homer in the first. 3B Anderson Feliz (.265) doubled, and CF Elvis Escobar (.274) went 2 for 4. RHP Yeudy Garcia (3-6, 6.13 ERA) took the loss in relief.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-40) won 6-4 over Clearwater (Phillies). LF Ty Moore (.277) went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. And in his second game up in High-A, SS Stephen Alemais (.600) went 1 for 3 with a two-out single in a three-run seventh.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 42-51) lost 5-4 to Kannapolis (White Sox). SS Adrian Valerio (.291) went 2 for 4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBIs. LF Ryan Nagle (.260) went 3 for 4, all singles. LHP Jordan Jess (0-3, 2.68 ERA) took the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs in an inning.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 19-12) won 4-3 in 12 innings to State College (Cardinals). CF Jared Oliva (.267) went 3 for 6 with a double and two runs scored. C Deon Stafford (.240) hit a two-run homer in the third. Relief pitcher Matt Seelinger (0-0, 0.00) struck out four in two innings.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 32-25) won 7-6 over Evansville. Winning pitcher Trevor Foss (8-3) pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings. First baseman Kane Sweeney (.313) went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and his 10th home run of the season. CF Rashad Brown (.290) was 3 for 5, and LF Brailin Jackson, RF Hector Roa and SS Mike Hill each had two hits.

