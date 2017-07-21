Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Tyler Palko, Zack Mills to take part in Altoona Curve's Pitt vs. Penn State Night
Bill Hartlep | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh quarterback Tyler Palko, left celebrates with center Justin Belarski, right, as he hands the ball to an official after scoring the game-winning touchdown of Pitt's 16-13 victory over West Virginia in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2004. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Tribune-Review
Penn State quarterback Zack Mills fires the ball downfield during the first half of their game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on October 6, 2001.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pitt and Penn State quarterbacks will be on the field together for a game Aug. 24.

But this won't be part of the college football rivalry renewed last fall and continuing Sept. 9.

Former Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko and former Penn State signal-caller Zack Mills will take part in the Altoona Curve's Pitt vs. Penn State Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates, is celebrating September's college football matchup with a night themed around historic gridiron battles between the programs over the past 124 years.

The two quarterbacks will be in attendance as the Curve face the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and will participate in a meet and greet session with fans during the game.

“This is the first time in a long time that Pitt and Penn State will face off in Beaver Stadium,” Curve general manager Derek Martin said. “We thought it would be fun to bring two veteran quarterbacks to PNG Field to toss around the pigskin. Maybe Palko and Mills will toss a football in from center field for the ceremonial first pitch.”

Palko played for the Panthers from 2002-06 and is second on the program's all-time list with 66 touchdown passes and fourth with 8,343 passing yards. He was named second-team All-Big East in 2004 and ‘05. Palko played five seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Steelers and Chiefs.

Mills was a four-year starter for Penn State from 2001-04, picking up an All-Big Ten selection in 2002, and he was a three-time Davey O'Brien Award finalist. Mills finished his career at Penn State as the program's all-time leader in passing yards with 7,212 and tied for first all-time in touchdown passes with 41.

Current Pitt and Penn State students can purchase grandstand tickets for $1. Fans who dress in Pitt or Penn State colors can purchase buy-one, get-one-free tickets.

Tickets are on sale at AltoonaCurve.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.