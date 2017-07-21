Tyler Palko, Zack Mills to take part in Altoona Curve's Pitt vs. Penn State Night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt and Penn State quarterbacks will be on the field together for a game Aug. 24.

But this won't be part of the college football rivalry renewed last fall and continuing Sept. 9.

Former Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko and former Penn State signal-caller Zack Mills will take part in the Altoona Curve's Pitt vs. Penn State Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates, is celebrating September's college football matchup with a night themed around historic gridiron battles between the programs over the past 124 years.

The two quarterbacks will be in attendance as the Curve face the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and will participate in a meet and greet session with fans during the game.

“This is the first time in a long time that Pitt and Penn State will face off in Beaver Stadium,” Curve general manager Derek Martin said. “We thought it would be fun to bring two veteran quarterbacks to PNG Field to toss around the pigskin. Maybe Palko and Mills will toss a football in from center field for the ceremonial first pitch.”

Palko played for the Panthers from 2002-06 and is second on the program's all-time list with 66 touchdown passes and fourth with 8,343 passing yards. He was named second-team All-Big East in 2004 and ‘05. Palko played five seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Steelers and Chiefs.

Mills was a four-year starter for Penn State from 2001-04, picking up an All-Big Ten selection in 2002, and he was a three-time Davey O'Brien Award finalist. Mills finished his career at Penn State as the program's all-time leader in passing yards with 7,212 and tied for first all-time in touchdown passes with 41.

Current Pitt and Penn State students can purchase grandstand tickets for $1. Fans who dress in Pitt or Penn State colors can purchase buy-one, get-one-free tickets.

Tickets are on sale at AltoonaCurve.com.