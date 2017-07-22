Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Sunday, July 23, 2017: Pirates at Rockies

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
MLB Photos via Getty Images
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 23: Kyle Freeland #73 of the Colorado Rockies poses during Photo Day on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Binder/MLB Photos via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kyle Freeland

Updated 52 minutes ago

AT ROCKIES

3:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver

TV/RADIO

AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (10-6, 3.27)

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (9-7, 3.67)

GAMECAST

Freeland, a rookie, will face the Pirates for the second time this season. On June 12 in Pittsburgh, he gave up four earned runs in 5 23 innings and took the loss as the Pirates won 7-2. In his last start July 9 — he went to the bullpen for a spell to limit his innings — he pitched 8 13 innings of no-hit ball. ... The Pirates are 11-8 in games Nova has started this season. Nova has won three of his past four decisions. ... In a combined 20 at-bats against Nova, Colorado's Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Ryan Hanigan have six home runs.

NEXT UP

Monday, 10:15 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.18) vs. Giants XHP Matt Cain (3-8, 5.49)

