Scouting report for Sunday, July 23, 2017: Pirates at Rockies
Updated 52 minutes ago
AT ROCKIES
3:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver
TV/RADIO
AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
PROBABLE PITCHERS
Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (10-6, 3.27)
Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (9-7, 3.67)
GAMECAST
Freeland, a rookie, will face the Pirates for the second time this season. On June 12 in Pittsburgh, he gave up four earned runs in 5 2⁄3 innings and took the loss as the Pirates won 7-2. In his last start July 9 — he went to the bullpen for a spell to limit his innings — he pitched 8 1⁄3 innings of no-hit ball. ... The Pirates are 11-8 in games Nova has started this season. Nova has won three of his past four decisions. ... In a combined 20 at-bats against Nova, Colorado's Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Ryan Hanigan have six home runs.
NEXT UP
Monday, 10:15 p.m.: Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.18) vs. Giants XHP Matt Cain (3-8, 5.49)