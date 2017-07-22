Pirates notebook: Gregory Polanco placed on DL with hamstring strain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DENVER — Gregory Polanco was removed from Friday's game — a 13-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies — after beating out a potential double play at first base for an RBI fielder's choice. After a short visit from head trainer Todd Tomczyk and manager Clint Hurdle, Polanco was removed and replaced by John Jaso.

On Saturday, it was announced Polanco was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Left-handed pitcher Steven Brault was called up to fill the vacated roster spot, giving Pittsburgh an eight-man bullpen and a four-man bench.

“Just a situation where we're continuing to try to peel back the layers of why we've had the number of different [injury] issues that we've had,” Hurdle said.

He did offer a potential factor.

“Whenever you play in the (World Baseball Classic),” he said. “You don't know because it's an accelerated schedule.”

Polanco is batting .268 and with a .425 slugging percentage in 79 games this season. His bat has come to life since June 28. In a span of 74 plate appearances, Polanco is batting .368 with four home runs. It's a tough blow to a Pirates team on a six-game win streak heading into Saturday's game against the Rockies. The Pirates have won 12 of their last 14 games.

“Best served on sitting him down, getting him healthy again, and then plugging him back into the lineup because he's been playing his best baseball,” Hurdle said.

Hurdle also said the combination of Jose Osuna, Adam Frazier, and John Jaso gives the Pirates “the men to cover all the positions on the field.”

As for Brault, Hurdle said: “He's gonna help us out of the bullpen. Could possibly go left-on-left or long, multiple innings.”

July is Pirates' month

Rookie first baseman Josh Bell is among the many Pirates playing his best baseball of the season, as he collected a career-high four hits in his first game at Coors Field.

He leads all National League rookies in hits (82) and walks (38), and he ranks second in RBIs (52), runs scored (48) and extra-base hits (39).

“He continues to be a dangerous hitter,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He can fire early and hurt you. He can take a funny swing and barrel the ball up and hit it 110 mph. He's been fun to watch develop, and he's still figuring things out.”

Bell has hit safely in his last six road games.

“There's guys I don't want to miss when it's their turn to bat. Bonds was in that category back in the day. The guy that hits over there and plays third base (Colorado's Nolan Arenado), I would not go to the bathroom when his turn to bat comes up,” Hurdle said. “And Bell has been a guy since he came up, you know what, we're gonna hold off on the popcorn until he hits. We'll get something to eat after he's done.”

Bell has helped the Pirates to a strong showing this month.

Since Hurdle became manager, the Pirates have gone 102-69 in July. This month, the Pirates are 12-5.

A win in the next two games at Coors Field gives the Pirates a fifth consecutive series win here. They've won nine of their last 10 games in Colorado.

Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games and is batting .344 with five doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs in the month after being named NL Player of the Month in June. Since May 24, McCutchen leads all MLB players with a .438 on-base percentage.

“He's learned a lot about himself,” Hurdle said. “He continues to have a lot of mental toughness. He's maturing as a man. He's got a lot of confidence, man. He's really had to push the last two seasons. Look where he is right now. It's impressive.

Drew Creasman is a freelance writer.