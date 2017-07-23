Scouting report for Monday, July 24, 2017: Pirates at Giants
Pirates gameday
at Giants
10:15 p.m.
AT&T Park, San Francisco
TV/radio: AT&T SportsNet/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (7-7, 4.18) vs. Giants RHP MATT CAIN (3-8, 5.49)
Gamecast: Cole has allowed just five runs with 22 strikeouts over 19 innings in July, accumulating a 2.37 ERA. He has 108 strikeouts this season. Cain is starting in place of Johnny Cueto, who is battling blister issues on his throwing hand and is on the disabled list. Cain posted a season-high seven strikeouts against the Pirates on April 29. He has allowed home runs to Andrew McCutchen and Jordy Mercer this season.
Next up
Tuesday, 10:15 p.m.: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (6-3, 3.08) vs. Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 3.57)
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.74) vs. Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-11, 5.05)