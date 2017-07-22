Pirates minor league report: July 22, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 54-45) lost 2-1 to Gwinnett (Braves). CF Christopher Bostick (.290) had an RBI, and RF Danny Ortiz (.258) had two hits. RHP Jason Barbato (0-2, 3.52 ERA) started and took the loss, allowing one run and one hit in two innings.

Next: Sunday at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 49-48) lost 5-2 to Bowie (Orioles). LF Logan Hill (.281) homered, and 1B Edwin Espinal (.288) had an RBI. SS Cole Tucker went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .077.

Next: Sunday at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 54-41) lost 4-3 to Clearwater (Phillies). 1B Jordan George (.297) went 2 for 5 with his eighth homer, a double and two runs. C Austin Bossart (.221) went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. SP Cam Vieaux (2-2, 3.68 ERA) took the loss after allowing nine hits and four runs in seven innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Clearwater, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 43-51) won 16-2 over Lexington (Royals). 3B Trae Arbet (.246) went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs, and RF Clark Eagan (.250) finished 4 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs. LF Ryan Nagle (.291) added three hits and two hits. RHP James Marvel (5-7, 4.04 ERA) earned the win after striking out five and allowing seven hits and two runs in seven innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Lexington (Royals), 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 19-12) against State College (Cardinals) was postponed because of rain.

Next: Sunday vs. Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 33-25) won 10-5 over Evansville Otters. DH Kenny Peoples-Walls (.240) went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. C Kyle Pollock finished 2 for 3 with a homer and a double. RHP Trevor Bradley (1-0, 4.15 ERA) gave up five hits and four runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings for the win.

Next: Sunday vs. Evansville, 5:05 p.m.