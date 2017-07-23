Pirates minor league report: Sunday, July 23, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 55-45): beat Gwinnett (Braves), 10-2. Danny Ortiz (.264) fell a triple short of the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored. Kevin Newman (.316) also had three hits while adding two RBIs and scoring twice. Drew Hutchison (6-5, 3.66 ERA) earned the victory.

Next: Monday vs. Rochester, 7:05p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A,50-48): beat Bowie(Orioles), 5-3. Starter J.T. Brubaker (5-4, 4.72 ERA) worked six innings, allowing 10 baserunners but limited Bowie to only one run. Anderson Feliz (.289) hit his first homer on the year, a two-run shot, in the top of the fourth. Jin-De Jhang (.226) had two doubles and an RBI. In the ninth, Tate Scioneaux stranded the tying run on first for his eighth save.

Next: Monday at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A,55-41): beat Clearwater (Phillies), 9-2. Every starter recorded at least one hit, and the Marauders had 17 total hits. Will Craig hit his sixth home run and finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs. Kevin Krause (.299) went 4 for 5 with four RBIs — all coming with two outs. Ke'Bryan Hayes (.273) finished 2-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Bret Helton (xxx) gave up only one earned run to pick up the win.

Next: Monday vs. Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 44-51): beat Lexington (Royals), 7-1. Luis Escobar struck out nine over six innings while allowing only one run. Yoel Gonzalez (.353) was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Garrett Brown (.333) also had three hits and added two RBIs.

Next: Monday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 20-12): beat Batavia (Marlins), 7-2, for their fifth win in six games. Ike Schlabach (3-2, 1.66 ERA) pitched six shutout innings and allowed only one hit while striking out three. Chris Sharpe (.230) hit his first home run and had four RBIs. Dylan Busby (.204), a third-round pick in the June draft, had an RBI double in third.

Next: Monday vs. Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

