Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Sunday, July 23, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 55-45): beat Gwinnett (Braves), 10-2. Danny Ortiz (.264) fell a triple short of the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a grand slam, four RBIs and one run scored. Kevin Newman (.316) also had three hits while adding two RBIs and scoring twice. Drew Hutchison (6-5, 3.66 ERA) earned the victory.

Next: Monday vs. Rochester, 7:05p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A,50-48): beat Bowie(Orioles), 5-3. Starter J.T. Brubaker (5-4, 4.72 ERA) worked six innings, allowing 10 baserunners but limited Bowie to only one run. Anderson Feliz (.289) hit his first homer on the year, a two-run shot, in the top of the fourth. Jin-De Jhang (.226) had two doubles and an RBI. In the ninth, Tate Scioneaux stranded the tying run on first for his eighth save.

Next: Monday at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A,55-41): beat Clearwater (Phillies), 9-2. Every starter recorded at least one hit, and the Marauders had 17 total hits. Will Craig hit his sixth home run and finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs. Kevin Krause (.299) went 4 for 5 with four RBIs — all coming with two outs. Ke'Bryan Hayes (.273) finished 2-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Bret Helton (xxx) gave up only one earned run to pick up the win.

Next: Monday vs. Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 44-51): beat Lexington (Royals), 7-1. Luis Escobar struck out nine over six innings while allowing only one run. Yoel Gonzalez (.353) was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Garrett Brown (.333) also had three hits and added two RBIs.

Next: Monday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 20-12): beat Batavia (Marlins), 7-2, for their fifth win in six games. Ike Schlabach (3-2, 1.66 ERA) pitched six shutout innings and allowed only one hit while striking out three. Chris Sharpe (.230) hit his first home run and had four RBIs. Dylan Busby (.204), a third-round pick in the June draft, had an RBI double in third.

Next: Monday vs. Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 33-26): split the doubleheader with Evansville. The Wild Things won the first game — resumed in the third inning of a suspended game from June 18 — 10-5 and lost the second game 11-10 in extra innings. In Game 1, every starter recorded at least one hit with Kenny Peoples-Walls (.240) leading the way with three hits and two RBIs. Starter Trevor Bradley earned the victory by going 5 13 innings and allowing four runs while striking out three. In Game 2, Kyle Pollock (.261) had three RBIs, and Mike Hill (.234) and James Harris (.195) had two RBIs each.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.