Rockies get to Nova, knock Pirates back under .500

The Pirates came to Coors Field playing their best baseball this season and took the first of a three-game series handily, but the Colorado Rockies punched back in the second two games with big wins, finishing with a 13-3 beatdown Sunday, halting the momentum.

At least for now.

After moving past .500 in the first game of the series, the Pirates are 49-50 after dropping two consecutive games. It was their first series loss in the second half and first in their last nine. But with the Brewers loss to Philadelphia, the Pirates remain three games out of first place in the NL Central.

It was a rough day for Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova. He surrendered seven runs on nine hits, struggled with his fastball command and was removed after throwing five innings. He issued just one walk while striking out five but caught too much of the strike zone, and the Rockies took advantage.

Kyle Freeland was the third consecutive Rockies rookie pitcher the Pirates faces, and he was nearly unhittable early. By the time the Pirates could get to him, the game was already out of hand. The Pirates managed 11 hits but struggled stringing those hits together.

Their final run came in the eighth on a two-out single from Starling Marte, but the Pirates left the bases loaded for a second consecutive inning.

In the seventh, the Pirates loaded the bases against reliever Scott Oberg but Josh Bell struck out looking. The Pirates failed to score.

A Trevor Story two-run home run in the sixth ended Nova's afternoon after allowing seven runs. Nova was replaced by Wade LeBlanc, who promptly walked Ryan Hanigan and gave up a pinch-hit home run to Pat Valaika and a three-run homer to Mark Reynolds, which put the Rockies ahead, 12-2. LeBlanc recorded just two outs and allowed up five runs.

David Freese hit his seventh home run of the season in the sixth, smashing a fastball 449 feet over the center-field fence. That made it 5-2 at the time but the Rockies exploded for seven runs the following half-inning, leaving Freese's blast a distant memory.

Josh Harrison's double in the top of the fourth was the first hard-hit ball the Pirates had off of Freeland. He came around to score on another well-struck ball by Bell, who was hitting from the right side. Jose Osuna followed with a single, and Francisco Cervelli walked to load the bases with two outs but Jordy Mercer grounded out to short to end the threat. Harrison was the only Pirate to record multiple hits in the game, going 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Nova lost the feel for the first time in the third, issuing a lead-off walk to Trevor Story and an opposite-field single to Ryan Hanigan before singles from Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado brought in three runs for the Rockies. An Ian Desmond groundout made it 4-0. Nova also plunked DJ LeMahieu in the inning. It looked for a moment that tempers might flare up again after the benches cleared on Saturday because of hit batsmen, but nothing ever came of it.

Drew Creasman is a freelance writer.