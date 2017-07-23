Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle sees comparisons between his team and '07 Rockies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Clint Hurdle sees a number of parallels between the 2017 Pirates and his 2007 Rockies.

His Pirates were 49-49 before Sunday afternoon's game in Colorado. In 2007, when he guided the Rockies to a World Series appearance, they were 50-50 on July 23.

“There's a lot of synchronicity,” he said. “We saw that in the '07 season. We just stayed in the hunt. And there weren't a lot of people hunting for us. But the men kept showing up, and they kept believing, and they kept playing. My belief in this club hasn't waivered.”

The Pirates had their season-high six-game winning streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday, but Hurdle said the main factor that powered the streak is what will get them back on track.

“The trust out there is critical in one another, and they have it,” he said.

Bell tolls

Josh Bell smashed his 18th home run of the season in the loss. He was 5-for-10 in the first two games of the series with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI. His 16 RBIs in the month of July rank sixth among all National League Players. He also leads all NL switch-hitters in home runs.

“I feel good,” he said. “I feel like I'm in a spot where I can get my ‘A' swing off a couple times an at-bat and tried to square something up and when I do, it's hit pretty hard. Hopefully, I stay right here, I'm sticking with the process.

With the assist

Andrew McCutchen recorded his sixth outfield assist of the season, it was the 22nd for the Pittsburgh outfield which ranks second to only the Cincinnati Reds (23) in MLB.

Among the best

Since being acquired by the Pirates on August 1 last season, Ivan Nova's 3.20 ERA ranks fourth among NL pitchers behind only Clayton Kershaw (1.94), Max Scherzer (2.59) and Jon Lester (3.02).

Since May 13, the Pirates posted the best record of any team in the NL Central, going 35-27 over that span.

Drew Creasman is a freelance writer.