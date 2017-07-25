Pirates edge closer to 1st with win over Giants Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO — Have the Pirates gotten to the point where they're ready to contend in the National League Central?

They think so. More important, their recent record suggests they are. A 10-3 win over the Giants Monday night left the Pirates with 13 wins in their last 17 games, leaving them just 2½ games out of first place.

Pittsburgh's 50-50 record in the first 100 games isn't jaw-dropping, but the Pirates have put themselves in position where the final 62 games are what matter.

“We hadn't been playing good baseball, and we finally have,” shortstop Jordy Mercer said. He and Andrew McCutchen hit three-run homers that paced a 14-hit attack that supported Gerrit Cole's fifth win in his last six decisions and his eighth win overall.

“It happens through the course of the year that eventually you're going to go on a run,” Mercer said. “We hadn't yet, and finally we're putting some games together.”

More than anything, McCutchen's second-inning homer, his 18th of the season, put this one in the Pirates' column. Pittsburgh scored twice in the first and had a 3-0 lead in the second when the center fielder jumped on a Matt Cain curve and roped it out over the left field wall.

It's the kind of delivery the Pirates have seen plenty of from McCutchen of late. He's driven in at least one run in five of his last six games, and his four RBI Monday got him to 61. More than that, the Pirates' play of late has him thinking this club has what it takes to make a strong run at the post-season.

“We can be a really good team if we can do this more consistently,” McCutchen said. “We definitely have the talent to do it. We're all showing up. We're all ready to win. Now we need to continue it the next 60 games.”

It wouldn't hurt McCutchen any to play all of them at AT&T Park. Pittsburgh has won seven consecutive games in the stadium by the bay, and McCutchen has been a major factor. He had four RBI Monday and in his last seven games here he's 13-for-27 (.481) with a dozen RBI.

“Honestly, it's the guys in front of me, man,” McCutchen said about the smorgasbord of RBI on his AT&T plate. “Those guys getting on base give me the opportunity to drive them in. I've gotten that opportunity and I've come through. They give me a chance to lock in with my swing.”

All that offensive largess played big for Cole. The veteran, now 8-7, has settled into a reasonably impressive mid-season stride. The right-hander is 5-1 in his last eight starts with a 3.04 ERA, one reason why the Pirates are closer to the top in the Central than at any time since May 2, when they were two games out.

He threw six innings and had the Giants work him over for 115 pitches during that span. What he was able to do in way of a counterpunch was to keep the ball out of the air. The Giants had 15 trips to the plate with men on base, and in none of them did they hit the ball in the air, although ground-ball singles from Brandon Crawford in the fourth and Buster Posey in the fifth did dent his ERA.

“He did keep the ball down all night extremely well,” manager Clint Hurdle said of Cole. “The fastball was fresh with velocity and he was able to move it around in the zone. The slider played and the curve. The changeup was another good pitch for him. It was a hard night, and it was a tough zone.”

It was tougher on the Giants. Manager Bruce Bochy was furious that Cole's 1-0 pitch in the second inning to McCutchen was called a ball. He piped down for a moment, but after the homer on a 3-1 pitch, he erupted and was ejected by ump Chris Conroy. Pitching coach Dave Righetti waited until the ninth inning, but he squealed enough about ball-strike calls to merit an ejection of his own.

“(The zone) was tough figuring out,” Hurdle said after Cole's 115-pitch evening. “But when it came to push time, he made pitches and got outs to get through the sixth.”