Pirates minor league report: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 57-45): beat Rochester (Twins), 5-2. CF Danny Ortiz (.267) had two singles. DH Joey Terdoslavich (.263) had a double and an RBI. 3B Phil Gosselin (.303) also went 1 for 4 with a double. SP Tyler Glasnow (6-0, 1.46 ERA) continued to dominate Triple-A with another gem, iving up only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven in seven innings.

Next: Wednesday vs. Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 52-48): beat Reading (Phillies), 2-1. The Curve recorded nine hits — all singles by nine different players. RF Jerrick Suitor (.310) had the only RBI with a single in the fifth inning. SP Alex McRae (.133) went 1 for 3 and scored both runs. McRae (8-4, 3.53 ERA) pitched eight innings, giving up four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts. RHP Yeudy Garcia (6.02 ERA) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Next: Wednesday at Reading, 12:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 57-41): beat St. Lucie (Mets), 4-2. LF Logan Ratledge (.252) went 2 for 4. DH Jordan George (.299) went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. RF Kevin Krause (.304) went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. All three extra-base hits came in the third inning. SP Mitch Keller (6-3, 3.28 ERA) worked five innings, giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts. RHP Seth McGarry (1.36 ERA) pitched a 1-2-3 in the ninth, striking out St. Lucie LF Tim Tebow (.299) to end the game, earning his 14th save.

Next: Wednesday at St. Lucie, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 46-51): beat Lexington (Royals), 7-3. RF Clark Eagan (.267) went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer, while scoring two runs and driving in four. 1B Carlos Munoz (.281) went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. 3B Trae Arbet (.243) added a double. 2B Kevin Mahala (.238) and CF Garrett Brown (.344) went 2 for 4. SP Eduardo Vera (4-4, 3.18 ERA) got the win, pitching five strong innings, giving up two earned runs with five strikeouts.

Next: Thursday at Hagerstown (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 22-12): beat Batavia (Marlins), 14-4. C Deon Stafford (.277) had two hits and drove in four runs. 3B Julio De La Cruz (.167) had three hits, including his first homer of the season, and drove in three runs. LHP Brandon Waddell (1-0, 1.00) started and went five innings to pick up his first win of the season. He struck out seven and walked two and did not give up a run.

Next: Thursday at Auburn (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 33-27): was idle. Right-handed SP Trevor Foss (8-3, 3.05 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Wild Things in tomorrow's series opener.

Next: Wednesday vs. Normal, 6:05 p.m.