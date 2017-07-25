Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Andrew McCutchen's trickery snuffs potential rally

John Hickey | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, top right, celebrates with teammates after a win against the Giants on Monday, July 24, 2017, in San Francisco.
The Pirates' Starling Marte steals second base against San Francisco's Joe Panik during the first inning of Monday's victory by the Pirates.

Updated 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen had a little inner-game-of-baseball going down Monday night. And while the Pirates eventually beat the Giants in a 10-3 rout, it was one out generated by the center fielder that squeezed some of the life out of the Giants.

With Denard Span on third base, Brandon Belt on first and one out in the fifth inning with the Pirates up 6-1, Buster Posey lined a single just out of the reach of McCutchen. Span scored, and Belt should have made it to third base.

But as McCutchen trapped the ball, he stuck his glove up in the air as he would have done if he had caught it. That was enough to slow Belt, and McCutchen threw him out at third. What could have been a big inning was limited to one run. And San Francisco would never get a big inning.

“I've been that runner before,” McCutchen said. “But I've learned over time. I'm just trying to always be thinking out there.”

And what exactly has he learned?

“At this point of the season, we're playing more of a chess game now,” he said. “It's more than playing checkers.”

The playing surface can be the same, but the strategy is exponentially more sophisticated.

“As a runner, I know if that happens to me, the first thing I do is to look at the umpire to see if the ball's been caught,” McCutchen said, indicating that leads to a natural slowing on the bases. “And that gives me time to see what he's going to do.”

Hurdle OK with Marte's base-running

When Starling Marte held at third base on a first-inning double Monday by Josh Harrison, third-base coach Joey Cora immediately spent some time talking with the Pirates leadoff man.

Was he in trouble for not making it home on the drive to right-center?

As it turned out, he wasn't.

“You are looking at a guy who's trying to play it safe; he doesn't want to run into an out,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “If you look at the replay of the ball, the ball changed trajectory about halfway out there because of the wind. The wind knocked it down.

“I think his read off the bat was that there might be a play, and I want to be able to move up if there's a catch. Well, there wasn't a catch. In a worst-case scenario, he ended up at third. It's one of those situations where you play it safe early and maybe more aggressive later.”

Osuna get looks at hot corner

Jose Osuna is a first baseman by training, and an outfielder in 2017 by necessity.

Before games in San Francisco he has been taking some grounders at third base.

Hurdle values versatility as much as the next manager, but for the moment there is no ulterior motive to the pregame work.

“That's for the future, something down the road,” Hurdle said.

Polanco taking swings

Outfielder Gregory Polanco, on the disabled list with a left hamstring problem, has taken some swings before the first two games of the series and said his legs are responding satisfactorily.

That being said, he has about another week before he can come off the disabled list.

Strong stretch for Cervelli

Francisco Cervelli was in the lineup Tuesday for the 14th time in the Pirates' last 15 games.

It's an easy call for Hurdle, with Cervelli going 14 for 34 (.412) in that stretch with five multiple-hit games.

Mercer magnificent

Jordy Mercer has five homers in 14 career games in AT&T Park entering Tuesday's game. Hurdle puts that down to the shortstop's natural evolution as a hitter.

“It comes back to his maturity and his experience,” Hurdle said. “He's not getting outside his conviction zone at the plate. He's looking to hit, but if it's not there, he'll take a walk.”

Strike zone confusion

The Giants lost manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Dave Righetti to ejections Monday after complaining to ump Chris Conroy about the strike zone.

Hurdle said it could have been the Pirates, because the strike zone was a challenge.

“Nobody goes out to not do the best job they can do,” Hurdle said of Conroy. “Sometimes nights you get a little bit disconnected. From our hitters coming back to our pitcher on the mound, and it seemed to be a similar situation with the other team. There were just a lot of people who were a little bit confused.”

John Hickey is a freelance writer.

