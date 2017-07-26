Poor pitching sinks Pirates in 11-3 loss to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — The sinker James Taillon threw in the Pittsburgh bullpen Tuesday couldn't have been much better.

The one he took into the game, however, was as bad as it has ever been in any of his 32 big league starts. The 25-year-old right-hander gave up a career-worst 10 runs in an 11-3 loss to the Giants that dropped the Pirates back under .500 at 50-51.

“That pitch has got to be down; that's where I find I get the weakest contact,” Taillon said after falling to 6-4.

For the most part, Taillon's pitches that were down weren't strikes. And the Giants jumped all over his pitches when they were up. He pitched into the fourth inning when San Francisco's first four batters all reached base and eventually scored. He wound up allowing nine hits, matching his career worst. And the 10 runs were four more than he'd allowed in any previous start.

“The leadoff batter got on base in the second,” Taillon said, referring to Buster Posey becoming the Giants' first base runner with a leadoff single. “It seemed like I was pitching out of the stretch a lot there in the second, third and fourth. And I didn't make pitches when they got on.”

That is the polar opposite of Monday starter Gerrit Cole, who had no shortage of men on base but who kept the ball down and didn't crack. For one of the few times in his career, Taillon cracked.

“It was a seven-pitch first inning; I don't think you can draw it up much better than that,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Then the second inning was 27 pitches. So you have both ends of the spectrum right there. These are veteran hitters who made him work.”

Taillon didn't get much help from his defense. Without a throwing error from first baseman Josh Bell, Taillon might have gotten out of the second inning without allowing a run. In the third inning, a Buster Posey double wasn't played particularly well by Jose Osuna, leading to a bases-clearing triple later in the inning off the bat of Joe Panik. Three of the four runs in the second came with two out.

“You're always just one pitch away all the time,” Taillon said. “One quality pitch away.”

For the most part, when Taillon was finding the strike zone, he was finding upper portions of it. And the Giants' hitters were jumping on everything belt-high and above.

“They took a lot of my pitches down,” he said. “Every good sinker down they took and every bad pitch I missed up they whacked. I've got to be down. That's where I get the most ground balls.”

Giants' starter Madison Bumgarner hadn't won a game all year before beating the Pirates Tuesday. He'd been the victim of no offensive support — just 12 runs in six starts — before San Francisco scored 10 runs in the first five innings. And the score could have been worse. But Buster Posey's bid for a rocket of a two-run single in the fifth inning with Pittsburgh already up 10-1 hit umpire Ed Hickox hard. Posey was credited with a hit, but the runners who had been on second and third had to go back to those bases under a seldom seen baseball rule.

All that was left to do from that point was for both managers to empty their benches, and in that they were mostly successful.

Now the Pirates have to pull out a win in the series finale Wednesday afternoon to claim a series win and head into Thursday's off day in San Diego feeling good about the progress they've been making overall. Even with losses in three of their last four games, the Pirates have won seven of their last 10 and 24 of their last 40, a .600 winning percentage.

Trevor Williams, who allowed just three hits and took a shutout into the seventh inning in a PNC Park start back on July 2, gets the call in the finale.