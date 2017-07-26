Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Sun-aided hit helps Giants edge Pirates, take series in San Francisco

John Hickey | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Josh Harrison steals second base before the Giants' Brandon Crawford can get the tag down in the top of the third Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Getty Images
Pirates starter Trevor Williams throws in the bottom of the first inning against the Giants on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Adam Frazier scores John Jaso with a single in the top of the second against the Giants on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle spent Monday and Tuesday talking about how different AT&T Park plays during day games, then experienced it first-hand in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Hurdle was talking about how much easier it becomes to launch the ball over the walls of the Giants' home when the sun is out than when the cool night air takes over. No long ball game broke out Wednesday, but the sun was, as Hurdle expected, the crucial factor as the Pirates suffered their fourth loss in five games.

With two outs and a man on third in the seventh inning, Pirates reliever Tony Watson seemed to have pitched out of trouble when he got San Francisco's Brandon Belt to stroke a routine fly to left field.

The flight of the ball was anything but routine for Pirates left fielder Starling Marte, however. It was evident from his first strides toward the ball that Marte wasn't seeing it well, and it landed a few feet away for what proved to be a tie-breaking double.

The Pirates, who had no solution for San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija for seven innings, got one baserunner in the eighth inning before Andrew McCutchen lined into an inning-ending double play and never recovered.

Sam Dyson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Giants to close it, leaving the Pirates 1-5 this season against the Giants, at 40-63 the worst team in the National League West.

The Pirates slipped two games under .500 (50-52) with 60 games left. They have Thursday off before opening a three-game weekend series against the Padres in San Diego.

The Giants put Pirates starter Trevor Williams on the spot in the first inning after a one-out double by Joe Panik. Belt and Buster Posey waited out walks before a Brandon Crawford grounder put San Francisco up 1-0.

The Pirates came right back against Samardzija in the second. John Jaso walked, Francisco Cervelli singled and Adam Frazier tied the score with a one-out double. The Giants opted to walk No. 8 hitter Jordy Mercer with men on second and third, loading the bases for Williams.

The pitcher slapped a high chopper between the mound and the third-base line that seemed destined to go for an infield hit and a second run. Instead, Samardzija struck his ungloved right hand in the air to spear the ball and flipped to the plate, forcing Cervelli.

Marte then popped out, and the Pirates offense went silent almost immediately. Josh Harrison singled and stole second in the third inning, then 13 consecutive Pirates went out in order before Frazier's single in the seventh. Harrison and Frazier were stranded at second.

Williams allowed one run in six innings on five hits and three walks. It was his second start against the Giants, and he could have won both. Early in July in PNC Park, he threw six shutout innings against San Francisco, but the Giants rallied mostly against the Pirates' bullpen.

John Hickey is a freelance writer.

