Pirates

Pirates notebook: Team might tweak Gregory Polanco's offseason training

John Hickey | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco makes a diving catch on a ball hit by the Rays' Logan Morrison during the eighth inning Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pirates believe they possess a Grand Prix-ready car.

His name is Gregory Polanco, and the goal is to get him ready for playing a major part in the pennant race.

Trainer Todd Tomczyk is the chief mechanic, and he has long- and short-term goals for the outfielder, who is on the disabled list with a left-hamstring injury.

“These professional athletes, I compare them to high-definition cars,” Tomczyk said before Wednesday's game against the Giants. “They're like a Lamborghini.

“They have unbelievable bodies. They have the best struts, unbelievable engines, high-octane gas. They are the drivers of these cars. We have to help them figure out how to drive that car from the offseason into spring training, to early season to midseason work. So it's a long haul. It's not a sprint but a marathon.”

As such, the Pirates plan to not only get Polanco back from the DL healthy and ready for the stretch drive in about a week, but they also want to redefine how he works out in the offseason so the hamstring problems that have dogged him become less of an issue.

“First and foremost, we want to get him back for this season and a run into November,” Tomczyk said. “The second goal is that we need to dig deeper and look inside Gregory and retrain or reframe his training in the offseason. That's something that we've already started in conversations with the performance team, Gregory and the coaching staff. This is a two-step process.”

Polanco, who wanted to keep playing after coming up lame over the weekend in Colorado, has resumed hitting and playing catch. He is not allowed to run yet but is working on the stationary bike daily.

Meadows close to return

Top prospect Austin Meadows is on course to return to games next week.

He has been working out in Bradenton, Fla., on a program similar to the one Polanco is on. Meadows also has a history of leg problems.

“Both of those players, I don't want to speak for them. I know they're frustrated,” Tomczyk said. “They want to get out there. They want to play. They don't want to be injured. They don't want to continue to have to go in the training room. We as a performance team need to figure out different ways to train them to prevent these injuries. It's on us a performance team just as much as it is the player.”

No homecoming

By pitching Wednesday, Trevor Williams missed a chance to pitch in front of his hometown fans in San Diego this weekend.

His father is a Padres' season-ticket holder.

“It would have been fun,” Williams admitted. “But my job was to get the start today and give the team a chance to win. It's going to be fun. I'll see him, friends and family.”

The Pirates will not make any changes to the pitching rotation in San Diego, so Chad Kuhl, Ivan Nova and Gerrit Cole will go with six days' rest.

Quick hits

Josh Harrison had two of the Pirates' five hits and has four consecutive multihit games. He is 9 for his last 17, pumping his batting average up to .284. ... Adam Frazier singled and doubled and has 12 hits in his last 29 at-bats (.414).

John Hickey is a freelance writer.

