Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 26, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:59 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 57-46) lost 7-1 to Rochester (Twins). The Indians were not able to get much offense after the first inning, when they scored their only run. Rochester outhit the Indians, 11-6. 1B Joey Terdoslavich (.267) went 2 for 4 with a couple of singles and had the lone RBI. And 3B Erich Weiss (.272) went 1 for 4 with a double. SP Tyler Eppler (6-6, 4.93 ERA) took the loss for the Indians, pitching six innings, giving up four runs, three earned, with seven strikeouts.

Next: Thursday vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 53-48) won 6-2 over Reading (Phillies). The Curve started out slow but were able to get the bats going late, taking a 2-0 lead going into the top of the eighth and scoring four much-needed insurance runs as Reading put up two in the bottom of the ninth. Most of the damage came from the 4-5-6 hitters — 1B Edwin Espinal (.284) with two RBIs, C Jin-De Jhang (.235) with one RBI and RF Michael Suchy (.208) with two RBIs — as each went 1 for 3 with doubles. 2B Pablo Reyes (.271) went 2 for 3 with one RBI, hitting his eighth homer of the year, a solo. CF Elvis Escobar went 2 for 4, scored two runs and had a stolen base. SP Tanner Anderson (8-8, 3.79) went eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts. LHP Sean Keselica (2.78 ERA) got the save, his third of the season.

Next: Thursday vs. Trenton (Yankees), 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 58-41) won 9-8 over St. Lucie (Mets). The Marauders held a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the ninth with one out and bases loaded before finishing the game with a double play. SS Stephen Alemais (.526) continued to dominate since being called up, going 3 for 4 with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.272) went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. CF Casey Hughston (.251) finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and hit his fifth homer of the season with a solo shot. 1B Jordan George (.298) added a home run, his ninth, a solo shot for his lone RBI. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes went 1 for 5 with a double. RHP Jess Amedee (5-5, 3.89) got the win in relief, going two no-hit innings with two strikeouts. RHP Sam Street (3.05 ERA) got the save, his first of the season.

Next: Thursday at St. Lucie, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 46-51) was idle. The Power extended their win streak to four games with a series sweep of Lexington (Royals) and have now won seven of eight. Right-handed SP Mike Wallace (2-4, 3.36) is scheduled to start in Thursday's series opener.

Next: Thursday at Hagerstown (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 22-12) was idle. The Black Bears are first in the Pinckney Divison of the New York-Penn League. Right-handed SP Gavin Wallace (6-4, 4.66) is to get the start in Thursday's game.

Next: Thursday at Auburn (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 33-29) dropped both games of a doubleheader against Normal. The Wild Things fell 1-0 in seven innings in the first game. Normal scored in the first inning. The teams combined for five total hits, three for Washington and two for Normal. DH James Harris (.245) got two of the team's three hits, going 2 for 4 with a couple of singles and a stolen base. LF Brailin Jackson (.300) recorded the other hit, finishing 1 for 3 with a single and a stolen base. SP Trevor Foss (8-4, 2.93) did not receive the run support in the loss, going all seven innings giving up just two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts. In Game 2, Normal ran away with an 11-4 victory. Washington C John Fidanza hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, his first home run of the year. Right-handed SP Chase Cunningham (7-1, 3.12 ERA) will get the start for the Wild Things in Thursday's game.

Next: Thursday vs. Normal, 7:05 p.m.

