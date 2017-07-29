Pirates notebook: McCutchen climbing Bucs' batting charts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN DIEGO – Andrew McCutchen hit some milestones in the Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Padres on Friday night. His two-run homer gave him 700 RBIs, making him the 13th Pirate to reach the plateau. His two hits bumped his nine-season total to 1,409, tying him with Jason Kendall for 16th in Pirates history.

After studying video Saturday afternoon, then hitting some soft toss in the underground batting cage, McCutchen said the numbers mean little to him now.

“No, cause I'm not done,” the five-time All-Star said. “When I'm done, I'll be able to assess what I did. It shows I've been here long enough to have the opportunity to put up some numbers.”

McCutchen has miles to go if he ever scales to the top of the Pirates' hitting charts. Willie Stargell's 1,540 RBIs are tops in Bucs history. Roberto Clemente's 3,000 hits rank No. 1.

“I'm going to keep chipping away, hopefully play another eight years,” McCutchen said. “Then we'll see where I'm at.”

It's in the hands

At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, McCutchen is hardly the biggest power hitter. Yet with 19 home runs, he's one shy of his seventh consecutive season with at least 20 homers. So where does the power come from?

“I do think his hands are one of his strongest weapons,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “His hands are strong and quick. They may be as quick as anybody's hands I've worked with or seen play.”

No, it's the legs

McCutchen, though, credits his power to his lower body.

“If we want to break it down and be scientific, your power always comes from your lower half,” McCutchen said. “I definitely have some God-given ability to produce a quick bat. But having a quick lower half, that's where I'm able to generate that bat whip.”

Battered, bruised

Josh Harrison leads the major leagues in one category he would rather not: Hit by pitch. The second baseman has been hit 21 times, four more than Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

“They've been kind of like missiles with radar,” Harrison joked. “Trust me, I'm not trying to get hit.”

Coming into the season, Harrison had never been hit more than seven times. Insisting he's not standing closer to the plate, Harrison said, “I don't feel I've changed anything. I don't know if they're making a more conscientious effort to throw me in.”

He admits it can be a painful way to reach first base.

“I'm not made of steel,” he said. “If a baseball squares you, it can cause a little discomfort.”

As a team, the Pirates have been hit 58 times, tops in the majors.

Bucs bits

John Jaso is fighting an 0-for-30 slump. ... The Pirates have used the fewest starting pitchers in the majors, six. The club record for fewest starting pitchers in a season is seven, set in 1902, 1972 and 1997. ...The Pirates picked the wrong time to play the rebuilding Padres. San Diego is 13-10 in July, the club's first winning month since July 2015. ... The Bucs would be wise to lead the Padres going into the ninth inning. Brad Hand, the Padres' All-Star representative and the subject of trade rumors, is scoreless in his last 19 appearances.