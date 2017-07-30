Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Andrew McCutchen hits 3 HRs, Gerrit Cole shines as Pirates snap skid

Don Norcross | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning Sunday, July 30, 2017, against the Padres at PETCO Park in San Diego, Calif. McCutchen finished with three home runs.

SAN DIEGO – The Pirates were mired in a four-game losing streak. The skid had reached six losses in seven games. The offense had turned borderline anemic.

What the Bucs needed, desperately, was a pitching effort worthy of an ace. Plus, some Andrew McCutchen magic.

Gerrit Cole and McCutchen delivered. Returning to his Southern California roots, the 26-year-old Cole stymied the Padres on Sunday afternoon, allowing just one run in seven innings. And McCutchen slammed three solo home runs, leading the Pirates to a 7-1 win before 30,267 at Petco Park.

It was the third time in his career that McCutchen hit three home runs.

Cole (9-7) allowed only five hits, walking two and striking out eight. He has been on a roll of late. In his last five starts, the first pick of the 2011 draft is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA, having struck out 33 and walked seven.

In a 4-2 Saturday night loss, the Pirates were limited to five singles, ending a streak of 59 straight games with an extra-base hit. McCutchen quickly made certain the Bucs wouldn't go two consecutive games without one.

The center fielder launched a home run 402 feet to center in the first, supplying the Pirates a 1-0 lead. The homer was McCutchen's 20th of the season, giving him seven straight seasons with 20 or more home runs.

It helped that the Pirates were facing Clayton Richard. The left-hander came into the game leading the league in hits allowed (168), earned runs (76) and tied for the lead with losses (11). Those numbers swelled to 175, 80 and 12.

The Pirates broke the game open with a three-run sixth. McCutchen began the rally with a walk. David Freese hit a single to right. Jose Osuna, getting only his fourth start of the season at first base, rifled a two-run triple to right-center. Jordy Mercer knocked in Osuna with a single to center.

McCutchen smacked his second home run in the eighth inning, a 413-foot drive to center. In the ninth, McCutchen hit a line drive down the right-field line that caromed off the foul pole for his third homer.

As if McCutchen didn't do enough with the bat, he also made a diving catch in the eighth.

While the win ended the Pirates' skid, they couldn't gain ground on first-place Chicago, which beat Milwaukee. At 51-54, the Pirates trail the Cubs by 5½ games.

