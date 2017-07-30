Andrew McCutchen hits 3 HRs, Gerrit Cole shines as Pirates snap skid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN DIEGO — Minutes after the Pirates wrapped up a 7-1 rout of the Padres on Sunday afternoon, there was a knock on manager Clint Hurdle's office door. It was a clubhouse manager, delivering a cake with flaming candles to Hurdle, who was celebrating his 60th birthday.

“If they ask if anything significant happened on your 60th birthday, I'll say yes,” said Hurdle. “(Andrew) McCutchen hit three home runs at Petco Park.”

McCutchen blasted three home runs for the third time in his career and Gerrit Cole took care of the mound work, allowing one run in seven innings. For a team on the fringe of the National League Central title chase, it was a crucial victory.

The Pirates were reeling, having lost four in a row and six of seven.

“We need a ‘W' every day we're out there,” said McCutchen. “But we definitely needed it today.”

All three of McCutchen's homers were solo blasts. In the first inning, he redirected a Clayton Richard fastball 402 feet over the wall in center field.

In the eighth, he lasered a Jose Torres offering 413 feet to left-center field.

In the ninth, again off Torres, McCutchen lined a screaming shot down the right-field line.

It hit the foul pole, completing the trifecta.

The home runs gave McCutchen 22 for the season, marking the seventh straight season he has hit at least 20 homers.

“Three (different) parts of the ballpark,” Cole said. “A pretty special hitter.”

Asked what separates McCutchen, Hurdle said, “He's tough. I don't think he ever settles. Usually, the elite guys, they don't settle. They keep working. They keep striving to improve. And when they get knocked down they get up and they fight back.”

On a sun-kissed, 76-degree day, McCutchen's performance was as perfect as the weather. In addition to the home runs, he walked twice, scoring a fourth run. In the bottom of the eighth, after smacking his second homer, he made a diving catch in left-center field.

The catch caused him to momentarily lose his breath.

It left grass stains on his jersey. He trotted off the field, then stepped to the plate in the ninth and lined his third home run off the bright yellow foul pole 322 feet down the line in right.

Of the big day, McCutchen said, “It feels great. I wasn't missing anything, getting pitches to hit and hitting them, able to hit it with some power. It feels good, man. I've done it before. It's cool to be able to do it again.”

Given how the Bucs had been struggling, the importance of Cole's effort cannot be overlooked.

He pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

“It was big to try to salvage this a little bit,” said Cole, who improved to 9-7.

Cole has been on a roll.

In his last five starts, the first pick of the 2011 draft is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA, having struck out 33 and walked only seven.

The Pirates completed a disappointing 3-6 road trip. At 51-54, they still trail the Cubs by 5½ games. Cole, looking like an ace, earned two of the road victories.

But in Pirates history, July 30, 2017, will be remembered for one Andrew Stefan McCutchen. His three home runs, two walks and one sprawling catch.

Said Hurdle, the birthday boy, “He creates a wake in everything he does.”

Don Norcross is a freelance writer.