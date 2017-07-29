Pirates squander early lead in series-opening loss to Padres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN DIEGO — The National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs had lost. Andrew McCutchen staked the Pirates to a two-run early lead with a no-doubt home run. Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl was dealing.

But the Pirates, desperate to make up ground in a bid to return to the playoffs, could not finish what they started.

Instead, the Bucs (50-53) stayed 4½ games behind the reigning World Series champions after dropping a 3-2 loss to the Padres before 24,215 Friday night at Petco Park. The Pirates have lost five of six.

They were done in by a poor relief outing from the usually reliable Daniel Hudson and a lack of offense.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when McCutchen deposited an 86 mph Travis Wood breaking ball into the second deck for a two-run homer.

For numerologists, the hit was significant. The RBIs gave McCutchen 700 for his career, making him the 13th Pirate to achieve the plateau. The center fielder, though, has far to go before threatening Willie Stargell.

Stargell is the Pirates' all-time RBI leader with 1,540.

San Diego cut the lead in half in the fourth on a bases-loaded, RBI single by pitcher Travis Wood. Wood was making his first appearance for the Padres after being acquired earlier in the week in a trade with Kansas City.

The Padres took a 3-2 lead in the sixth. The rally started seemingly innocently with a one out, bloop single to right by Jose Pirela.

While Kuhl had hardly been roughed up, manager Clint Hurdle had seen enough and summoned Hudson. Hudson's 28th appearance of the season was not his best.

His first pitch was rifled to right field by Cory Spangenberg. The ball one-hopped the wall, bounding off the top railing and caroming back into play for an RBI triple, tying the game 2-2.

After striking out Jabari Blash, Hudson uncorked a wild pitch, enabling Spangenberg to score the go-ahead run. The Bucs averted further damage, despite a Josh Harrison throwing error.

Meanwhile, the Pirates' bats fell silent after McCutchen's home run. San Diego retired 15 straight Bucs before Starling Marte was hit with two outs in the eighth. Harrison, though, struck out.

McCutchen delivered a lead-off single in the ninth. It was McCutchen's 1,409th hit, tying him with Jason Kendall for 16th in Pirates history.

But there would be no late-game magic. David Freese struck out. The game ended with Josh Bell grounding into a double play.

The Pirates were limited to three hits.

Don Norcross is a freelance writer.