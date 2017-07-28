Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Jordan Luplow gets promoted, will start in Pirates debut tonight

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 28, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Indianapolis Indians Photo
Jordan Luplow, a third-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2014, hit .324 in 21 games with Triple-A Indianapolis before his call-up Friday.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pirates promoted outfielder Jordan Luplow from Triple-A Indianapolis, and the 23-year old will be in the starting lineup for the team's series-opening game at San Diego on Friday.

The Pirates also optioned pitcher Steven Brault back to Indianapolis.

Luplow was the Pirates' third round selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Fresno State, where he was a college teammate of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2012 and ‘13.

He began the 2017 campaign with Double-A Altoona, where he was named to the Eastern League mid-season All-Star team. After hitting .287 (73 for 254) with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs in 73 games, Luplow was promoted to Triple-A on June 30 and produced a .324 (24 for 74) batting average, five home runs and 13 RBIs in 21 games with Indy.

In 94 minor league games this season, Luplow has hit .296 (97 for 328) with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs while producing a .377 on-base percentage and .920 OPS. His home run total currently leads the Pittsburgh organization.

He was named team MVP while playing with Jamestown in 2014 and led all New York-Penn League outfielders with seven assists that season.

Luplow ranked second in the South Atlantic League with 51 extra-base hits while playing with Low-A West Virginia in 2015 and spent the ‘16 campaign with High-A Bradenton, where he hit .254 (90 for 354) with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 54 RBIs in 104 games.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.