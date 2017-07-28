Jordan Luplow gets promoted, will start in Pirates debut tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates promoted outfielder Jordan Luplow from Triple-A Indianapolis, and the 23-year old will be in the starting lineup for the team's series-opening game at San Diego on Friday.

The Pirates also optioned pitcher Steven Brault back to Indianapolis.

Luplow was the Pirates' third round selection in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Fresno State, where he was a college teammate of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2012 and ‘13.

He began the 2017 campaign with Double-A Altoona, where he was named to the Eastern League mid-season All-Star team. After hitting .287 (73 for 254) with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs in 73 games, Luplow was promoted to Triple-A on June 30 and produced a .324 (24 for 74) batting average, five home runs and 13 RBIs in 21 games with Indy.

In 94 minor league games this season, Luplow has hit .296 (97 for 328) with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs while producing a .377 on-base percentage and .920 OPS. His home run total currently leads the Pittsburgh organization.

He was named team MVP while playing with Jamestown in 2014 and led all New York-Penn League outfielders with seven assists that season.

Luplow ranked second in the South Atlantic League with 51 extra-base hits while playing with Low-A West Virginia in 2015 and spent the ‘16 campaign with High-A Bradenton, where he hit .254 (90 for 354) with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 54 RBIs in 104 games.