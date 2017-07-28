Pirates notebook: Jordan Luplow gets promoted, will start in Pirates debut tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN DIEGO — Jordan Luplow finished dinner with his grandparents in Indianapolis on Wednesday when his cell phone buzzed. It was Andy Barkett, manager of the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.

Barkett was coy, asking Luplow, what he was doing.

“Having dinner with my grandparents,” Luplow said.

Luplow said Barkett told him, “Well, they might need to get plane tickets to San Diego. You've been called up to the big leagues.”

On Friday, it became official. Luplow, 23, was a member of the Pirates, and the team wasted no time with the California native. He was penciled into the starting lineup, playing right field and batting seventh.

“It's been crazy,” Luplow said. “It's been a grind.”

A 2014 third-round draft choice of the Pirates out of Fresno State, Luplow began the season at Double-A Altoona and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 30. In the two stops, Luplow hit a combined .296 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said it was Luplow's ability to battle at the plate that impressed management.

“Some guys hope to hit,” said Hurdle. “Some guys are trying to hit. Some guys get in the box and say, ‘I'm going to hit.' That seems to be Jordan's M.O. since he's gotten here.”

You be the Judge

Luplow benefitted from playing with a talented teammate at Fresno State: Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge.

“It was not fun being in his batting practice group,” Luplow joked. “But I'm sure it helped me in the long run with scouts.”

Judge is one of baseball's best young players. He entered Friday hitting .308 with 32 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Hurdle's memorable debut

With Luplow making his major league debut Friday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle — embarrassingly and fondly — recalled his major-league debut: Sept. 18, 1977, for the Kansas City Royals, at home against the Seattle Mariners.

Renowned hitting coach Charlie Lau told Hurdle to take Glenn Abbott's first pitch.

“Relax, a lot of adrenaline,” Lau told Hurdle.

By Hurdle's memory, Abbott's first pitch was “hittable.”

Hurdle recalled: “I'm saying, ‘I need to hit this pitch.' I'm hearing Charlie say, ‘No, take the pitch.' ”

Hurdle accidentally hit a one-hop, check-swing grounder to third base and was thrown out by 45 feet.

“Lau didn't say anything,” Hurdle said. “He just gave me a look that said everything.”

Hurdle's next at-bat was more productive: a two-run homer into the stadium waterfall.

“Unfortunately,” joked Hurdle, who hit 32 career home runs, “it might have been the longest home run I ever hit, in my second big-league at-bat.”

Buc bits

• Ivan Nova, the Pirates starter Saturday, has been the picture of consistency, pitching at least six innings in 18 of 20 starts. With two months to play, Nova's 131 2⁄ 3 innings pitched already eclipse Jeff Locke's 127 1⁄ 3 innings, which led the team last year.

• Andrew McCutchen came into Friday's game with 1,407 career hits. Two more tie him with Jason Kendall for 16th on the team's all-time list.

• The Pirates are 44-11 when scoring at least four runs.

• The Padres are the only major league team without a no-hitter. Friday's game was the team's 7,755 regular-season game. The Pirates have tossed six no-hitters.

Don Norcross is a freelance writer.