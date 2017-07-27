Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 57-47) lost to Rochester (Twins), 3-1. CF X Ortiz (.261) drove in the Indians' only run with a sacrifice fly. RF X Terdoslavich (.271) had two hits. Starter C Holmes (7-5, 3.45) took the loss, going four innings, giving up one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks.

Next: Friday vs. Pawtucket, 5:30 (Double-header)

ALTOONA (Double-A, 53-49) lost to Trenton (Yankees), 5-4. All four Curve runs came via home run. 3B Edwin Espinal (.283) hit 15th homer of the season, a three-run shot. 1B Connor Joe (.252) hit the other homer, his fourth of the year. RHP Brandon Cumpton (0-3, 7.36 ERA) took the loss in relief, going two innings and giving up the winning run in the eighth.

Next: Friday vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 59-41) beat St. Lucie (Mets), 8-1. All nine starters had a hit for Bradenton. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.277) went 3 for 5 with an RBI. DH Jordan George (.302) went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and an RBI. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.277) hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot, finishing 2 for 4 with an RBI, three runs and a stolen base. RF Logan Ratledge (.255) went 2 for 5 with a pair of runs. CF Casey Hughston (.254) went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Starter Cam Vieaux (3-2, 3.38 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Next: Friday at St. Lucie, 6:00 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 46-52) lost to Hagerstown (Nationals), 6-3. RF Clark Eagan (.265) hit two sacrifice flies. 2B Kevin Mahala (.238) had a triple. Starter Mike Wallace (2-5) took the loss for the Power, going six innings, giving up three earned runs with three strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 23-12) beat Auburn (Nationals), 2-1. DH Tristan Gray (.298) knocked in the winning run with a double in the top of the ninth. In his first game with the Black Bears, LF Jonathan Schwind (.500) doubled in the fifth and was knocked in by SS Robbie Glendinning (.192) to start the scoring. RHP Beau Sulser (1-1, 3.86 ERA) blew the save in the eighth but stayed on to pick up the win, retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Next: Friday at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 34-29) beat Normal, 10-6. DH Hector Roa (.253) went 3 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs. RF James Harris (.255) went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Starter Chase Cunningham (7-1, 3.43) went 5 23 innings, giving up five earned runs with four walks and two strikeouts. Davis Adkins (3-1, 2.77) got the win, pitching 1 23 innings and giving up one earned run with one walk and two strikeouts.

Next: Friday at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

