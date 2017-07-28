Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 28, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:51 p.m.



INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 57-48) lost 5-0 in a seven-inning game to Pawtucket (Red Sox) in the first game of a doubleheader. The Indians struggled offensively, finishing with five hits. Pawtucket scored all its runs in the first inning. C Elias Diaz (.260) had three hits (all singles) for Indy. CF Christopher Bostick (.285) and 2B Phil Gosselin (.298) also singled. SP Drew Hutchinson (6-6, 3.82 ERA) pitched seven innings, giving up five earned runs with five strikeouts. In the second game, a 2-1 loss, RF Joey Terdoslavich (.276) went 3 for 3, and right-handed pitcher Johnny Barbato (0-1, 3.60) struck out 4 in 3 13 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 53-49) had its game against Trenton (Yankees) postponed because of rain. The game will be played Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Right-handed SP Austin Coley (4-2, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to start Game 1. Left-handed SP Cody Dickson (1-3, 7.40 ERA) is expected to start Game 2.

Next: Saturday vs. Trenton, 4:30 p.m. (doubleheader)

BRADENTON (High-A, 59-42) lost 6-5 to St. Lucie (Mets). The Marauders led 5-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. The winning run scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.282) went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. RF Logan Ratledge (.261) went 2 for 5 with a double and a run. DH Ty Moore (.284) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. SP Bret Helton (3.12 ERA) pitched seven innings, allowing one unearned run with three strikeouts. RHP Seth McGarry (1-1, 1.34 ERA) took the loss for the Marauders.

Next: Saturday at Palm Beach (Cardinals), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 46-52) had its game at Hagerstown (Nationals) postponed because of rain. The game will be played Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Right-handed SP James Marvel (5-7, 4.04 ERA) is scheduled to start Game 1. Right-handed SP Luis Escobar (8-5, 4.01 ERA) is expected to start in Game 2.

Next: Saturday at Hagerstown, 4:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 23-13) lost to Auburn (Nationals), 3-2, in 13 innings. C Deon Stafford (.281) wemt 2 for 6 with 2 RBI to lead the Black Bears. He also struck out four times. Right-handed TP Joel Cesar (1-0, 1.92) pitched two scoreless inning, allowing a hit and striking out two. Right-handed SP Sergio Cubilete (2-1, 2.22 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Black Bears in tomorrow's series finale.

Next: Saturday at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 35-29) won 10-2 at Gateway (20-45). CF James Harris (.276) went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored. He doubled and homered. C Kyle Pollock (2.55) and 2B Kyle Reese (.193) both homered and had 2 RBIs. Right-handed SP Aaron Burns (3-0, 2.10) struck out six and allowed three hits in 5 23 innings.

Next: Saturday at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

