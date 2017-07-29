Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 29, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 58-49) won 5-3 against Pawtucket (Red Sox). CF Danny Ortiz (.256) hit his 10th home run, a solo shot in third inning. SS Gift Ngoepe (.188) went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs. RF Joey Terdoslavich (.280) went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. RHP Nick Kingham (5-6, 4.42) pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Next: Sunday vs. Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 54-50) lost 8-7 in eight innings to Trenton (Yankees) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. 1B Jordan George (.500) went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs. 3B Anderson Feliz (.250) went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. SS Cole Tucker (.219) and LF Jerrick Suiter (.312) each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. SP J.T. Brubaker (5-4, 4.66) allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings. Tate Scioneaux (6-4,2.01 ERA) gave up go-ahead home run in top of 8th inning. Altoona won 5-1 in Game 2. Tucker hit a two-run, two-out single as part of a five-run fourth inning. RHP Luis Heredia (2-3, 3.38) pitched two scoreless innings of relief, but he walked two.

Next: Sunday vs. Trenton, 6:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 59-43) lost 12-3 to Palm Beach (Cardinals). SP Pedro Vasquez (9-5, 3.04 ERA) allowed nine runs, all earned, in five innings. CF Casey Hughston (.253) went 1 for 4 with a double, the only extra-base hit for the Marauders. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.275) went 0 for 4.

Next: Sunday at Palm Beach (Cardinals), 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 47-53) split a doubleheader against Hagerstown (Nationals). In a 3-0 loss in Game 1, RHP James Marvel (5-8, 3.91 ERA) allowed three runs and struck out five in five innings. 2B Kevin Mahala (.239) went 1 for 3 with a double. In a 4-1 win in Game 2, 1B Albert Baur (.274) doubled twice, scored a run and had a RBI. LF Ryan Nagle (.320) was 2 for 3 with an RBI. RHP Matt Anderson (7-5, 3.26) struck out seven in five innings and allowed one hit. LHP Jordan Jess (0-3, 2.63) earned his second save and struck out four in two innings.

Next: Sunday at Hagerstown, 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 23-14) lost 3-1 to Auburn (Nationals). DH Jared Oliva (.278) went 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI. LF Jonathan Schwind (.571) went 2 for 4. RHP Sergio Cubilete (2-2, 2.23 ERA) lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and three runs (one earned).

Next: Sunday at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 36-29) won 6-1 at Gateway. RF Hector Roa (.260) went 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs. 1B Kane Sweeney (.316) went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three runs scored. Both players have 45 RBIs this season.

Next: Sunday at Gateway, 5:05 p.m.

