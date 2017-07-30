Pirates minor league report: July 30, 2017

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 59-49) defeated Pawtucket (Red Sox), 3-2, in 12 innings. Tyler Glasnow fired 6 1⁄ 3 innings of three-hit ball while allowing only one earned run and striking out 12. Kevin Newman delivered the two-out walk-off single to score Eric Wood, who led off the inning with a walk. The other two runs in the game were manufactured by two solo homer runs by Danny Ortiz, who has homered in back-to-back games.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 54-51) lost to Trenton (Yankees), 3-2, in 11 innings. Yeuday Garcia (3-7, 3.82 ERA) walked Devyn Bolasky with the bases loaded to score Ryan McBroom for the winning run. 1B Connor Joe homered, and 3B Anderson Feliz had an RBI.

BRADENTON (High-A, 59-43) PPD (rain) vs. Palm Beach (Cardinals)

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 47-54) dropped its series finale 2-1 in 11 innings against Hagerstown (Nationals). Luis Escobar managed seven strong innings of two-hit ball while notching seven strikeouts. Yoel Gonzalez (.250) got the Power on the board with a solo home run in the third, but it was the only run they could manufacture. First baseman Albert Baur (.276) was the only player in the game to have multiple hits.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short season-A, 23-15) lost to Williamsport (Phillies), 4-1. Ike Schlabach (3-3, 2.38 ERA) took the loss as he gave up four runs and could not escape the fourth inning. The lone West Virginia run came via a home run from Deon Stafford, who also hit a double to log the only two Black Bears hits.

Independent

WASHINGTON (36-30) lost 6-2 against Gateway. 1B Kane Sweeney and 3B Mike Hill each went 1 for 4 with a home run for the Wild Things' only runs. Cameron Stanton got the loss after going four innings, giving up four runs — all earned — on six hits and striking out three.

