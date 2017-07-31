Pirates deal Tony Watson to Dodgers for prospects, acquire Joaquin Benoit from Phillies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the longest-tenured Pirates is no more.

A 40-year-old was brought in to take his place.

The Pirates traded veteran left-handed reliever Tony Watson to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and acquired reliever Joaquín Benoit from the Philadelphia Phillies in separate transactions completed just before Monday's 4 p.m. nonwaiver trade deadline.

Watson, a 32-year-old who spent 10 months as the Pirates' closer, was dealt for two minor-league prospects: infielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed pitcher Angel German.

The Pirates sent righty Seth McGarry to Philadelphia and also obtained cash from the Phillies in the Benoit deal.

Benoit, a one-time closer for Detroit four years ago, is a 16-year veteran whose salary for this season is $7.5 million. He has a 4.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 1.14 WHIP this season.

Since allowing three runs in less than an inning July 6 against the Pirates, Benoit has allowed two runs on six hits and a walk in 8 1⁄ 3 innings over eight appearances. According to Statcast, he throws two- and four-seam fastballs, a changeup and a slider.

The Pirates will be his eighth team, and his fourth over the past two seasons. He has a 3.80 career ERA with almost as many strikeouts (1,055) as innings pitched (1060 1⁄ 3 ).

Watson was promoted to the Pirates midseason in 2011 and appeared in 450 games since with a 2.68 career ERA and 1.09 WHIP. His 407 appearances since the start of 2012 are the most among MLB lefties. But his 1.52 WHIP this season is the worst of his career and his ERA is the worst since the 3.95 he had in 43 games as a rookie.

Watson also has given up 17 home runs the past two seasons after surrendering 24 prior to that. He became the Pirates closer Aug. 1 of last year when the Pirates traded Mark Melancon, but he was stripped of the role in June after blown saves on consecutive days in Baltimore.

Despite the struggles this season, Watson seemed to settle in upon returning to his familiar set-up role working the sixth, seventh or eighth inning. He allowed only three earned runs in 15 2⁄ 3 innings with no home runs allowed over his past 18 appearances since June 20.

Watson is making $5.6 million this season and will be a free agent after the season. Earlier this year, he switched agents and is represented by high-profile Scott Boras.

Only Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison have been with the Pirates longer than Watson. Harrison made his debut eight days before Watson did on June 8, 2011.

The 18-year-old Cruz is a 6-foot-6 third baseman and shortstop who is in his second season of pro ball since being signed out of the Dominican Republic. He was the Dodgers' No. 23 prospect in Baseball America's preseason rankings and hit .240 with nine doubles and eight home runs with 36 RBIs in 342 at-bats over 89 games in Class A this season.

German — also a native of the Dominican — had a 1.91 ERA, .190 opponent average and 1.09 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 33 innings out of the bullpen as a teammate of Cruz's for Great Lakes of the Class A Midwest League this season. In five minor-league seasons, German has a 5.10 ERA.

An eighth-round pick in 2015, the 23-year-old McGarry is not among the Pirates' top prospects but is having a good season (1.34 ERA, 0.84 WHIP) as a reliever for High-A Bradenton.

Rob Biertempfel and Jerry DiPaola contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.